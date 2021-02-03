Spiders will remain paused until at least Feb. 12, postponing date at VCU

University of Richmond men’s basketball team activity – games, practices and conditioning - will remain paused until at least Feb. 12, the school announced Wednesday, because of COVID-19 testing conducted Sunday and subsequent contact tracing. Among the games postponed is the Feb. 12 date at VCU.

UR also will not play at Dayton Friday, or host George Washington Tuesday. In all, Richmond (10-4, 4-2 A-10) has had seven A-10 games postponed because of COVID issues in its program, or in an opponent’s program.

This is the third COVID-related pause the Spiders have experienced this season.

A-10 schedules include 18 games, and it seems unlikely that UR will be able to meet more than 13 conference dates, given the time left in the regular season. Left to be determined is which games the A-10 will prioritize when rescheduling, and how it will deal with tournament seeding. The 14 teams will play a varying number of league games.

“We have changed a ton of games with our media partners and with our schools, and we just continue to keep going forward, which I think at the end of the day will really be a hallmark of the league for this season,” said Commissioner Bernadette McGlade.