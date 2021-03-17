Spiders, without top two scorers, notch gritty 76-66 NIT win over Toledo

Missing its top two scorers because of injuries, the University of Richmond responded with a gritty performance against Toledo in the first round of the NIT Wednesday night at the University of North Texas Coliseum, in Denton, Texas.
The Spiders trailed by 11 in the first half, came back to take the lead with about 11 minutes remaining, and then beat up the Rockets inside down the stretch on the way to a 76-66 win. Senior guard Jacob Gilyard scored 18 with five assists and four steals. Sophomore forward Tyler Burton scored 18 with 10 rebounds and senior forward Nathan Cayo added 15, with 13 in the second half.
UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team played without Grant Golden and Blake Francis, called the outcome "a significant and emotional win. I'm really proud of our guys. Facing adversity, and for us to play as hard as we did and as well as we did, especially in the second half, it was really special to me."
The 16-team NIT is being played entirely in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area this season. UR (14-8) moves on to meet the winner of the Saturday first-round game between Saint Louis (14-6) and Mississippi State (15-14) next Thursday.
Toledo (21-9) was averaging 82 points, but Richmond controlled the Mid-American Conference player of the year, senior guard Marreon Jackson. He was averaging 18 points and scored one field goal (10 points). After an early-game Toledo push, the Spiders dramatically improved on defense.
"They're a team that makes 3s, and they made them," Mooney said Toledo's 28-17 and 31-20 leads. "But in the second half, I just thought we had a little bit of familiarity with their team, and really just tremendous heart and effort."
Richmond took it first lead since 2-0 when 6-9 junior Matt Grace (8 points) came alive in the second half. A power move by Grace gave UR a 49-48 advantage with 11:15 left. Grace and 6-9 junior Sal Koureissi (10 points) took advantage of Toledo's lack of height.
"Matt Grace was great, and Sal was really, really good," said Mooney.
Francis (16.1 ppg), a guard and the team’s leading scorer, was out with a hip injury and and Golden (12.7 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.5 apg), a 6-foot-10 senior, didn't play because of a fractured finger that requires surgery.
Grace and 6-0 freshman Isaiah Wilson started in place of Golden and Francis.
The Spiders, without Golden and Francis and idle since March 4, struggled to generate half-court offensive rhythm early. They picked up their scoring behind 3s by Burton and defensive disruption by Gilyard. UR trailed by 11 midway through the first half, and then cut the difference to six (38-32) at the break.
"It clicked better in the second half," said Mooney.
There were scoring paths inside for Richmond against the Rockets, whose tallest regular is 6-7, and taking advantage was Grace and Cayo.
Each of these programs, meeting for the first time, competed in its 10th NIT. Richmond advanced to the quarterfinals in 2002, 2015 and 2017.
Toledo won the Mid-American Conference regular-season championship and fell 87-80 to Ohio last Friday in the MAC semifinals. The Spiders were seeded eighth in the A-10 tournament and lost 67-62 in the second round to Duquesne on March 4.
NOTES: Gilyard became the UR career leader in assists. He began Wednesday with 573 assists, tied with UR hall of famer Greg Beckwith, and had five against Toledo. Gilyard went into the NIT leading the nation in steals (3.52 spg).
The Spiders returned to Richmond after the game and will travel back to Texas next week.
