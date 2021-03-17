Spiders, without top two scorers, notch gritty 76-66 NIT win over Toledo

Missing its top two scorers because of injuries, the University of Richmond responded with a gritty performance against Toledo in the first round of the NIT Wednesday night at the University of North Texas Coliseum, in Denton, Texas.

The Spiders trailed by 11 in the first half, came back to take the lead with about 11 minutes remaining, and then beat up the Rockets inside down the stretch on the way to a 76-66 win. Senior guard Jacob Gilyard scored 18 with five assists and four steals. Sophomore forward Tyler Burton scored 18 with 10 rebounds and senior forward Nathan Cayo added 15, with 13 in the second half.

UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team played without Grant Golden and Blake Francis, called the outcome "a significant and emotional win. I'm really proud of our guys. Facing adversity, and for us to play as hard as we did and as well as we did, especially in the second half, it was really special to me."

The 16-team NIT is being played entirely in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area this season. UR (14-8) moves on to meet the winner of the Saturday first-round game between Saint Louis (14-6) and Mississippi State (15-14) next Thursday.