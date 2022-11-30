Spiders women face old rival (W&M), then host national name (Duke)

The University of Richmond women’s basketball team in back-to-back games faces an old rival and a national name.

The Spiders (5-2) visit William & Mary Thursday night, and then on Sunday at 2 p.m. host Duke, which received votes in the latest AP Top 25. It’s a demanding season to scout Richmond, because of its offensive balance.

Four of UR’s five starters average 10.4 or more points, led by the 13-point scoring average of 6-foot-2 junior Addie Budnik, who also averages 7.7 rebounds.

“I think sometimes it can be a little bit unnerving going into a game and not knowing where your points are going to come from,” said Coach Aaron Roussell, who’s in his fourth year at UR. “But it’s been my history that those are the best offensive games and our best offensive teams, when you don’t know where points are going to come from.”

William & Mary (3-2), which won at VCU in overtime on Nov. 11, is led by first-year coach Erin Dickerson Davis. The Spiders lead the series 93-25, and the programs first met in February of 1920.

Duke’s Sunday visit to the Robins Center includes a backstory. Roussell’s wife, Molly, for decades has been a friend of Beth Cunningham, the former VCU coach (2003-12) who was a Duke assistant for the last two years.

Before leaving Duke to become the coach at Missouri State in March, Cunningham helped arrange the game at UR as part of a home-and-home deal. The Blue Devils are 6-1, having lost only to Connecticut.

In preseason, Roussell said, "Our players know that if they do want to get to the top of the (A-10), at some point we have to be a dominant rebounding team."

The Spiders’ lack of rebounding cost them last season, Roussell noted. This season, Richmond leads the A-10 in rebounding margin (plus-7.6). That improved rebounding, and a defensive upgrade – UR also leads the A-10 in field-goal-percentage defense (34.8) – delight Roussell.

“I think we had probably three games when we didn’t play very well and still won two of them. So I think that is a positive,” he said. “Record aside, I’m just happy with how we’ve been playing.”