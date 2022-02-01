Spiders women make mark from the arc heading into Wednesday's clash with VCU

Only eight Division I women’s teams have made more 3-pointers than the University of Richmond this season. Only seven have attempted more.
With 9.1 3-pointers per game, the Spiders (13-8, 4-4 A-10) lead the Atlantic 10 and rank 14th nationally heading into Wednesday night’s game against visiting VCU (8-8, 3-3 A-10). Despite the notable 3-point trends, this wasn’t necessarily the path third-year coach Aaron Roussell envisioned for the program he inherited.
Roussell realized the Spiders desperately needed scorers. In the season before he arrived, UR averaged 52.2 points and shot 33.5% (26.9% on 3s) with 5.6 3s a game while going 9-21 in 2018-19. Roussell prioritized prospects who could shoot.
That helped 3-point productivity as Richmond regrouped, though Roussell acknowledged Monday, “I don’t know that the goal was to get to where we are right now. I think the goal was to get interchangeable pieces that could play inside (and outside). We wanted post players who could excel at the perimeter, which included shooting, and we wanted perimeter players who could also score inside.
“So we wanted some versatility.”
The Spiders bumped their scoring average to 72 points, which tops the A-10 and ranks just outside the top 60 nationally. Roussell’s first UR team made 6.6 3s a game, his second, 7.4, and now comes this group with the 9.1 average of 3s. Eight players have made at least 10 3s.
“What it has turned into is kind of that plan on steroids,” said Roussell, whose team hits 33.5% from 3.
Richmond began the season without its two tallest players, 6-foot-3 junior starter Elaina Chapman (Trinity, still out with back issues) and 6-4 sophomore Maya Ettle (concussion), who has since participated in five games.
In response to the lack of height, “We played around with a few things in transition … I think that really has turned into a change in philosophy in the sense that we’re really trying to spread everything out because I think it suits our needs and our personnel right now,” said Roussell, Bucknell’s coach before shifting to UR.
Even without a strong low-post presence, Richmond remained capable of scoring inside because defenders were forced to guard at the 3-point arc, where so many Spiders are competent shooters. UR's field-goal percentage on two-point attempts improved.
Against the Rams, Richmond seeks to shake an offensive lull. In its last three games, two of them defeats, UR scored 57, 57, and 61.
“I think sometimes you get to this time of year and you worry about tired legs,” said Roussell. “When I see that we’re not making shots, that’s usually my first concern, and the schedule hasn’t really allowed for those same breaks or off days this year, and some of the travel has been hard, too.”
Rams’ opponents have converted only 28.7% from 3-point distance, and scored 58.8 points per game. Tops on the Spiders’ scouting report is VCU’s 5-10 guard Taya Robinson (Huguenot High), who averages 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.
“When you have a leader like Taya, she’s just such a special player,” said Roussell. “I’ve been saying this for a while, and it’s hard when she’s you’re in-city rival, but she’s probably my most favorite player in the conference to watch.
“She defends, she rebounds … She’s a joy to watch. She’s not always a joy to compete against.”
Note: VCU has won five of the last six in the series, but the sixth was a 69-64 Spiders' victory last season at the Siegel Center ... The Rams haven't played in a week, with their Sunday game at Rhode Island postponed due to weather issues.
