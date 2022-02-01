Spiders women make mark from the arc heading into Wednesday's clash with VCU

“What it has turned into is kind of that plan on steroids,” said Roussell, whose team hits 33.5% from 3.

Richmond began the season without its two tallest players, 6-foot-3 junior starter Elaina Chapman (Trinity, still out with back issues) and 6-4 sophomore Maya Ettle (concussion), who has since participated in five games.

In response to the lack of height, “We played around with a few things in transition … I think that really has turned into a change in philosophy in the sense that we’re really trying to spread everything out because I think it suits our needs and our personnel right now,” said Roussell, Bucknell’s coach before shifting to UR.

Even without a strong low-post presence, Richmond remained capable of scoring inside because defenders were forced to guard at the 3-point arc, where so many Spiders are competent shooters. UR's field-goal percentage on two-point attempts improved.

Against the Rams, Richmond seeks to shake an offensive lull. In its last three games, two of them defeats, UR scored 57, 57, and 61.