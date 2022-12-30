 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spiders women, off to best start in more than a decade, open A-10 play at home

Graduate transfer Emilija Krista Grava, a 6-2 Latvian who played four seasons at Wagner, has helped the Spiders on the glass, on defense, and as a scorer.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The University of Richmond women’s basketball team got off to its best start in more than a decade by making itself at home away from the Robins Center. The Spiders have an opportunity to remain Queens of the Road early in their A-10 schedule.

But first, a rare home game for UR (10-3), which opens A-10 competition against George Washington (8-5) Saturday at noon. Richmond, a winner of four straight, only had four home games through nonconference play. The Spiders went 4-1 in away games and 3-1 in neutral-court games.

“We try to get as many home games as we can, and that’s not always possible,” said Coach Aaron Roussell. “So I think we came into the season knowing for it to be a successful nonconference schedule, we were going to have to win on the road and have to win some of these neutral-site games.”

The Spiders haven’t posted such an impressive nonconference record since the 2011-12 season, when they went 12-3 on the way to a 23-9 finish and a spot in the Women’s NIT.

People are also reading…

Two of the Spiders’ first three A-10 games, and four of their first seven, are on the road.

Defense and rebounding led Roussell’s offseason list of priorities, and the Spiders responded behind a few accomplished veterans, a talented freshman class, and 6-foot-2 Latvian Emilija Krista Grava, who transferred to UR after playing four years at Wagner. Grava was named first team All-Northeast Conference three times.

Richmond ranks second among A-10 teams in scoring defense (59.6 ppg) and fourth in rebounding margin (plus-4.4).

“I think we’ve made really important strides in both those categories,” said Roussell, who’s in his fourth season. “It hasn’t been perfect, but I really like where we’re at defensively.”

Four Spiders starters average in double-figures, led by 6-2 junior Addie Budnik (14.2 ppg).

“So much of what we do relies on team chemistry,” said Roussell. “There’s not a lot of me drawing up plays for certain players, for the most part. It’s just letting the ball have some energy and kind of letting them flow a little bit.”

In the A-10 preseason poll, UR was picked eighth, and GW 11th.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

