Spiders women's hoops developing a stronger local accent

In the last decade, the Spiders have never had more than three players from Richmond on the same team. In five of those 10 years, UR had only one player from the Richmond area.

Roussell succeeded Michael Shafer, UR's coach for 14 seasons. Shafer signed Parson, Chapman and Burgos. The emphasis on recruiting the Richmond metropolitan region area has intensified under Roussell, according to veteran Highland Springs coach Franklin Harris.

“I think this (UR) staff has made a total commitment to recruit the Richmond area,” said Harris, in his 13th year as Springers coach. “I think it’s a big coup that all those players are coming to (UR), and everybody else around here is talking about, ‘Man, I can stay here locally and play now.’

“And with this day and time, being close to home and parents not having to travel … Kids know that their families can come watch them play a little bit easier. I think that’s changing the mindset.”

In Harris’ view, the level of girls basketball in central Virginia matches that of any other region in the state. He added that is a relatively new development.

Having a group of players from the Richmond area has helped during the pandemic, according to Parson, a four-year regular.

“Even during the quarantine, we’d still find ways to get together - social-distancing, of course - doing our conditioning outside, making sure we’re all locked in and ready to go when we got back to campus,” she said.