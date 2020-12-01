Spiders won't play at Charleston Wednesday after positive COVID-19 test in UR program

Charleston is interested in rescheduling the game.

Richmond’s scheduled home-opener is slated for Saturday, against Furman, though no fans are permitted in the Robins Center, only guests of players and staff members with a limit of 250. Northern Iowa is scheduled to play at Richmond on Dec. 9.

The Spiders are scheduled to visit West Virginia on Dec. 13 and Vanderbilt on Dec. 16, their only two remaining games against Power Five opposition.

Richmond's season-opener, scheduled for Nov. 25 against Detroit Mercy at Kentucky, was called off when Detroit Mercy withdrew from the Bluegrass Showcase because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Titans' program.

"If we've had travel issues in the past, it's been important to me for myself and our coaches not to freak out and make a big deal about it. Just try to roll with the punches and do whatever we have to do," UR coach Chris Mooney said just before the start of the season.

A comparable approach is necessary when trying to play during a global health crisis, according to Mooney.