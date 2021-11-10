Spiders worked through opening-night 'jitters,' showed their age in snatching momentum

Guard Jacob Gilyard had seven of UR’s 13 steals - six other players were responsible for one each - and many of Gilyard’s swipes were momentum-snatchers.

“He’s close to getting another two or three [steals]. He keeps the ball in bounds a couple of times that seems like it would be impossible to do,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “They're such a big weapon for us because they so often turn into two or three points very quickly. They turn into points a lot because you can’t even anticipate them coming. We immediately have numbers at the other end.

“He was terrific.”

The Spiders (1-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., face Utah State (0-1), which fell 72-69 to visiting UC Davis Tuesday night. But first, Richmond’s players and staff will examine the shaky start against NCCU, the subsequent rally, and agree on a plan to start stronger and remain that way.

“I think the message is just how good everybody is in college basketball, how hard everybody plays, how much pride everyone has,” Mooney said. “Everybody’s going to be good and play hard and have good players, and that we need to settle ourselves down a little bit earlier, a little bit sooner in the game.