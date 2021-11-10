Spiders worked through opening-night 'jitters,' showed their age in snatching momentum

It didn’t take long for the University of Richmond to show its hoops age.
In the Spiders’ season-opener Tuesday night, they trailed North Carolina Central by 14 points after 15 minutes. That’s rattle time for most favorites facing an opponent that arrived as a long shot to leave the Robins Center 1-0.
Richmond is unique, with two sixth-year players, two fifth-year players and a junior in a starting lineup supported by seasoned reserves.
UR gradually relaxed and made its defense-rooted push before an energized crowd of 6,173. The Spiders caught the Eagles about three minutes into the second half, and finished in commanding fashion on the way to a 70-60 win.
After UR fell behind 33-19, it outscored NCCU 51-27 in the last 25 minutes.
“I think that is a testament to how long we’ve been here and the experience that we have,” said 6-foot-10 Grant Golden, who began his sixth year as a Spider with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting. “I think [UR contended with] a little bit of jitters with the crowd back in there tonight. Everybody was just sort of juiced up, super-excited to have everybody back."
No fans, apart from family members and guests, were permitted at UR home games last season because of the pandemic.
In the first half, NCCU made eight 3-pointers against tardy UR resistance. In the second half, the Eagles hit one shot from behind the arc versus intensified Spiders defense, which was the evening’s theme.
Guard Jacob Gilyard had seven of UR’s 13 steals - six other players were responsible for one each - and many of Gilyard’s swipes were momentum-snatchers.
“He’s close to getting another two or three [steals]. He keeps the ball in bounds a couple of times that seems like it would be impossible to do,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “They're such a big weapon for us because they so often turn into two or three points very quickly. They turn into points a lot because you can’t even anticipate them coming. We immediately have numbers at the other end.
“He was terrific.”
The Spiders (1-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., face Utah State (0-1), which fell 72-69 to visiting UC Davis Tuesday night. But first, Richmond’s players and staff will examine the shaky start against NCCU, the subsequent rally, and agree on a plan to start stronger and remain that way.
“I think the message is just how good everybody is in college basketball, how hard everybody plays, how much pride everyone has,” Mooney said. “Everybody’s going to be good and play hard and have good players, and that we need to settle ourselves down a little bit earlier, a little bit sooner in the game.
“We were looking for knockout punches on offense and we were a little bit too passive on defense. I wouldn’t want to reverse those totally, but I’d like to be more aggressive and assertive on defense, and be just a little bit more patient on offense.”
Note: Mooney opened his postgame remarks by saluting the Robins Center crowd and the UR marketing team that created an "atmosphere that was tremendous. It was so exciting to be just back in a college basketball atmosphere with such a great homecourt, great fans.
"I felt like N.C. Central felt that way, too. They shot the ball extremely well in the first half."
Tuesday's game opened the 50th season of the Robins Center.
