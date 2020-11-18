Spiders would embrace exhibition, but seem equipped to adapt without one

Division III Randolph-Macon visited the University of Richmond early last November for a basketball exhibition that got the Spiders' attention. They won, 70-57, but were not the aggressors.
R-MC, with no player taller than 6-foot-7, outrebounded UR 37-36, and had 10 offensive boards. Also, Richmond didn’t generate much of an offensive flow, shooting 44% against a non-scholarship opponent.
"We weren't good tonight, and that's on us,” Spiders forward Grant Golden said after the game. “Too soft from us. Weren't ready to play, and that's something we just can't have, especially to start out the season here.”
Richmond went on to win 10 of its first 11 games, and had its best season in a decade (24-7, 14-4 A-10). Those uninspiring 40 minutes against R-MC may have played a part.
That sort of educable experience is unavailable this season. Under NCAA pandemic rules, there are no closed scrimmages or open exhibitions for any Division I program heading into opening day, Nov. 25.
On that evening at 9, ready or not, the Spiders are scheduled to meet Detroit Mercy in Kentucky’s four-team event.
“I probably hate scrimmages more than anybody in the country, but I would certainly take one this year,” said Golden, a fifth-year senior and four-year starter.
He wants to be able to gauge the Spiders’ progress against outside competition. UR’s players have been engaging one another for months.
“As competitive as our practices are, and as fun as it is to go against the talent that we have on our own team every single day, it gets old after a while, seeing the same faces, playing each other every day,” said the 6-10 Golden, who averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a junior. “Everybody knows the plays, so there’s some cheating going on there in terms of that.”
Chris Mooney would like to see his Spiders take a punch. Say the opponent goes on a 7-0 run, which he feels sure will occur at some point this season.
“What is the reaction? What is the reaction of the coach and the assistant coaches, of the point guard, of the players? What happens? How do you handle that?” said Mooney.
Richmond, picked to win the A-10 in the league's preseason poll, is no outlier. Every program in the nation would like to have a dress rehearsal to get a feel for the rotation, to run plays against defenders who don’t what’s coming, to judge how quickly defensive switches really need to be executed, and for dozens of other reasons.
The Spiders, however, are less disadvantaged than almost all of the other 349 Division I teams because they have four senior starters and a few veteran reserves. Freshmen are not essential to UR success, at this stage.
Golden and starting guard Blake Francis turn 23 in January. Starting forward Nathan Cayo is already 23, and starting guard Jacob Gilyard is 22. Does that mean the Spiders will be mistake-free from the tip against Detroit Mercy? Certainly not, said Golden. But they may be closer to a clean game than most other teams, which Mooney appreciates.
“Just on our team, we can see what the difference is from our super-experienced and seasoned seniors to the younger guys on our team, or the newer guys,” he said. “And so for us to be able to have that experience is really something positive.
"Obviously, we’d love to have a scrimmage or an exhibition, those kinds of things. But I’m sure it’s that much more necessary for a team with a bunch of new guys.”
