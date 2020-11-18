Spiders would embrace exhibition, but seem equipped to adapt without one

He wants to be able to gauge the Spiders’ progress against outside competition. UR’s players have been engaging one another for months.

“As competitive as our practices are, and as fun as it is to go against the talent that we have on our own team every single day, it gets old after a while, seeing the same faces, playing each other every day,” said the 6-10 Golden, who averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a junior. “Everybody knows the plays, so there’s some cheating going on there in terms of that.”

Chris Mooney would like to see his Spiders take a punch. Say the opponent goes on a 7-0 run, which he feels sure will occur at some point this season.

“What is the reaction? What is the reaction of the coach and the assistant coaches, of the point guard, of the players? What happens? How do you handle that?” said Mooney.

Richmond, picked to win the A-10 in the league's preseason poll, is no outlier. Every program in the nation would like to have a dress rehearsal to get a feel for the rotation, to run plays against defenders who don’t what’s coming, to judge how quickly defensive switches really need to be executed, and for dozens of other reasons.