Sports time capsule: What would have gone under The Diamond in 1984?

There is, reportedly, a time capsule underneath the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, placed in 1887, with dozens of encased items. If this were a sports thing, The Diamond, a community facility, would seem Richmond's right place.

Those who planned the ballpark on Arthur Ashe Boulevard were too rushed to think about time capsules through the winter of 1984-85. The Atlanta Braves warned that their intention was to move their Triple-A team from Richmond if Parker Field was not promptly replaced.

It was, in a remarkably short period of time, for $8 million. The wrecking ball bashed Parker Field's stands the day after the Richmond Braves' final game of 1984. On April 17, 1985, the R-Braves played their home-opener at The Diamond.

Had there been a capsule embedded in The Diamond’s foundation with memorabilia to reflect sports happenings of that time around Virginia college athletics, what may have been included?

VUU game ball