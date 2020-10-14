Spring season is on deck for Spiders, but coach Russ Huesman prioritizes fall of 2021

The University of Richmond started full-team football practices Sunday. For what are the Spiders preparing as they go through 15 "fall ball" sessions that run through Nov. 13?
Ostensibly, Richmond drives toward a six-game, spring-semester CAA schedule and the subsequent FCS playoffs, presuming the pandemic allows for competition. That’s part of the plan, with the primary goal being development for the fall of 2021, in the view of coach Russ Huesman.
“There’s a fine line there as far as how to handle the spring,” said Huesman. “I do know that the spring won’t be the same as a typical fall. We’re going to play a lot of people, no matter what. We’re going to get young kids playing time in the spring. If that means we can win a championship, that’s great.
“To play a full spring and be ready to play in the fall I don’t think is the best thing for these (players) … I want a healthy football team in 2021, for sure.”
The NCAA allows FCS teams to play as many as eight spring-semester games. The CAA and all other FCS leagues determined they would not play in the fall because of the pandemic. Only about 10 FCS teams are involved in games this fall. The FCS playoffs were postponed.
On Sept. 30, the CAA announced the format for its spring season: six league games for each team and the option of playing two nonconference games, plus FCS playoffs for qualifiers. Huesman said his preference was four league games, zero nonconference games, and no playoffs. He acknowledges he was among a minority of CAA coaches who felt that way.
“Whatever they tell us to play, we’ll play,” said Huesman. “And I know our guys will be excited to do that.”
Conference competition is expected to begin on March 6 and conclude on April 17, with each team having a bye week during the seven-week stretch.
According to CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio, the league concluded six league games was the right number for the spring-semester season by “analyzing a scenario of playing … an appropriate number of conference games and also giving our schools an opportunity to play nonconference, if they so choose, once we knew the maximum number was eight.”
Huesman this week said “no decisions have been made” about the Spiders playing nonconference games in addition to six CAA obligations.
“The conference has said six games, and we’re going to play those six,” he said. “We’ll see where we are moving forward. We don’t know what direction we’re going to go there.
“Obviously, we want to play the six conference games, for sure. … I do think we need to play football in the spring, there’s no question about that. From a mental standpoint for your players, I think they’ll go nuts if they can’t line up against somebody other than themselves until next fall.”
CAA athletic directors strongly supported the “six-and-two” spring model the league adopted, according to D’Antonio. Whether conference coaches approach spring-semester games as they would traditional fall-season games is up to each school, D’Antonio said.
The 12-team CAA will be split into north and south divisions not yet identified, and games will pair division members. The team with the best CAA record will capture the conference’s automatic bid to the spring FCS playoffs, which include 16 teams, 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large entries.
Postseason begins on Saturday, April 24, with the championship game in Frisco, Texas, on May 14, 15 or 16.
Teams that advance to the FCS championship game will probably be playing at least their 10th game, "and then come back and start your camp in August," said Huesman. “That’s going to be awfully difficult to do.”
