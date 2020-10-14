Spring season is on deck for Spiders, but coach Russ Huesman prioritizes fall of 2021

The University of Richmond started full-team football practices Sunday. For what are the Spiders preparing as they go through 15 "fall ball" sessions that run through Nov. 13?

Ostensibly, Richmond drives toward a six-game, spring-semester CAA schedule and the subsequent FCS playoffs, presuming the pandemic allows for competition. That’s part of the plan, with the primary goal being development for the fall of 2021, in the view of coach Russ Huesman.

“There’s a fine line there as far as how to handle the spring,” said Huesman. “I do know that the spring won’t be the same as a typical fall. We’re going to play a lot of people, no matter what. We’re going to get young kids playing time in the spring. If that means we can win a championship, that’s great.

“To play a full spring and be ready to play in the fall I don’t think is the best thing for these (players) … I want a healthy football team in 2021, for sure.”

The NCAA allows FCS teams to play as many as eight spring-semester games. The CAA and all other FCS leagues determined they would not play in the fall because of the pandemic. Only about 10 FCS teams are involved in games this fall. The FCS playoffs were postponed.