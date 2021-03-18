Spring-semester football versions of Spiders, Tribe playing for now, and later

In for McConnell at Elon went Tom Elia, a 6-3, 296-pound redshirt freshmen. He showed well, in Huesman’s estimation, and Elia limited McConnell's participation.

“Seventeen games in a short amount of time,” said Huesman, referring to six scheduled spring games followed by 11 in the fall. “For us to put 60, 70 snaps [per game] on people in the spring, and then come back and go 60 or 70 in the fall, I didn’t think it was the right thing to do.”

William & Mary coach Mike London pointed out that the number of young, inexperienced players essentially doubled on the rosters of FCS programs because those teams did not play in 2020. Few freshmen from the 2019 season played, and they blend with freshmen from 2020.

“That’s a large chunk of the team that had never played in a competitive college game,” said London. “So what you try to do with the spring season is mix in some of your veterans … with the opportunity for young players to get reps, to get meaningful reps in games against competitive teams.

“They provide the depth. They provide special-teams opportunities that normally might go to a third- or fourth-year guy on your team ... That’s going to be kind of what we do to bring along their development.”