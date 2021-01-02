St. Bonaventure hits 3 in final seconds to shoot past Richmond

St. Bonaventure roughed up Richmond inside to get into position for a win, and then beat the Spiders with a 3 Saturday night at the Robins Center.
Guard Kyle Lofton hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and that tie-breaking bucket with 2.8 seconds left gave St. Bonaventure a 69-66 victory. The Spiders, after a timeout, got an off-balanced, 30-foot attempt from Blake Francis (21 points) that was way off.
"Trying to get the ball past halfcourt, trying to get a closer shot at the rim," said Francis.
Richmond (7-3, 1-1 A-10), which was 14 of 21 from the free-throw line, has dropped two straight home games. Hofstra won 76-71 at UR on Dec. 22. Richmond’s last lead over the Bonnies was 40-39 with 18:36 left.
For most of Saturday night, a shot chart reflected the way the Bonnies (3-1, 1-1 A-10) lived in the lane. Twelve offensive boards and 15 second-chance points helped, and some of that action in the second half was key, according to UR coach Chris Mooney.
"They were attacking the rim pretty much all game," said Francis. "We've got to do a better job helping other guys out and [guards] have to do a better job of individually staying in front."
Richmond had to work like the devil for most of its hoops. Grant Golden (7 points), Richmond’s 6-foot-10 senior, was limited by double-teams that prevented him from not only scoring, but distributing the ball in the Spiders’ spread offense as he usually does. Forward Tyler Burton was muffled by foul trouble, and ultimately disqualified with 1:25 left.
"We need to provide our starting guys with more support in terms of our bench," said Mooney. "Tyler being in foul trouble, that really hurts us. Probably any of our starters being in foul trouble at this point really hurts us, but it's harder to manage now."
Richmond again was short-handed in the backcourt, without sixth man Andre Gustavson (groin strain) and seventh man Connor Crabtree (fractured foot) to go along with Nick Sherod, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October.
With Richmond down one and 15 seconds left, Golden made the first of two free throws and missed the second. St. Bonaventure called timeout to set up its final play. Francis switched onto Lofton for the game-winner.
"Blake guarded him and had a good contest, and [Lofton] made a great shot," said Mooney. "He made a big-time shot, and I thought we had good defense on him."
St. Bonaventure won the last five in the series. More than other teams, the Bonnies show no hesitation about going after Richmond inside.
The Bonnies converted 14 field goals before the break and 11 of them came inside. Richmond trailed by six (25-19) and then rallied behind guards Francis and Jacob Gilyard to lead 35-33 at halftime.
Mooney was going for 300th win (16 seasons at UR and one at Air Force).
St. Bonaventure picked fourth in A-10 preseason poll, missed most of its nonconference games because of COVID issues.
NOTES: The Spiders stay home and host Rhode Island (4-5, 1-1 A-10) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. The Rams meet visiting Saint Joseph’s Sunday.
Among URI’s starters is 6-1 senior Jeremy Sheppard (10.1 ppg, 44.8% on 3-point attempts), a former John Marshall High star who played at East Carolina and at a junior college before joining the Rams and sitting out last season. Rhode Island’s third-year coach is David Cox, who graduated from William & Mary in 1995 and was a three-year starter as the Tribe’s point guard.
Former UR player Andre Weir, a 6-10 freshmen who recently left the program, has reportedly transferred to Florida Gulf Coast. Weir lives in Hollywood, Fla.
