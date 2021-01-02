St. Bonaventure hits 3 in final seconds to shoot past Richmond

St. Bonaventure roughed up Richmond inside to get into position for a win, and then beat the Spiders with a 3 Saturday night at the Robins Center.

Guard Kyle Lofton hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and that tie-breaking bucket with 2.8 seconds left gave St. Bonaventure a 69-66 victory. The Spiders, after a timeout, got an off-balanced, 30-foot attempt from Blake Francis (21 points) that was way off.

"Trying to get the ball past halfcourt, trying to get a closer shot at the rim," said Francis.

Richmond (7-3, 1-1 A-10), which was 14 of 21 from the free-throw line, has dropped two straight home games. Hofstra won 76-71 at UR on Dec. 22. Richmond’s last lead over the Bonnies was 40-39 with 18:36 left.

For most of Saturday night, a shot chart reflected the way the Bonnies (3-1, 1-1 A-10) lived in the lane. Twelve offensive boards and 15 second-chance points helped, and some of that action in the second half was key, according to UR coach Chris Mooney.

"They were attacking the rim pretty much all game," said Francis. "We've got to do a better job helping other guys out and [guards] have to do a better job of individually staying in front."