Starting in 'foxhole,' Dan Chemotti, aide Paul Richards shaped Spiders lacrosse

They grew up in Syracuse, N.Y., and attended rival high schools about six years apart. Since then, Dan Chemotti has been Paul Richards’ offensive coordinator, teammate, mentor, and boss.

Chemotti was named the University of Richmond’s first men’s lacrosse coach and invited Richards to join him as defensive coordinator a year before the Spiders started playing games in 2014. That was an enduring move - Richards remains Chemotti's trusted aide - and an enormous one, Chemotti affirmed Wednesday.

Chemotti had been offensive coordinator at Loyola while Richards played there, but during creation of UR's program, Chemotti felt the need to establish defense as foundation.

“We had a finite number of first-year admissions spots and my thought was if we don’t bring in some really strong defensemen and somebody who can coach those guys – and that certainly wasn’t me at that point – then we’re going to lose by a lot,” said Chemotti.

“We put a lot of eggs in the defensive basket.”

A decade later, that’s still the case. The No. 18 Spiders have been consistently strong on defense since Chemotti has been their coach, and he gives the credit to Richards, offered the job as Richmond DC while on the Cornell staff. Cornell reached the national semifinals in 2013, and soon after the run ended, Chemotti contacted Richards.

“I thought he was calling to say ‘Congrats on a nice year,’ and just to catch up,” Richards said. “I was taken aback a little bit, but I knew through our relationship that he was going to do great things.”

Chemotti characterized Richards as “the perfect guy for the job, having coached him at Loyola and just knowing the kind of person he was, knowing what he stood for both on and off the field. That was definitely very strategic early on.”

While a Loyola assistant in 2008 and 2009, Chemotti played with Richards on the Washington Bayhawks of Major League Lacrosse, a summer circuit.

Richards said that when he was an assistant at Washington College, Goucher and then Cornell, “I looked to (Chemotti), whether he knew it or not, for (direction), how to handle yourself on the road recruiting, or in situations with your colleagues,” said Richards.

As Chemotti and Richards put together UR’s program, “you kind of get down in the nitty gritty and every day you’re in the foxhole together,” said Richards, who added associate head coach to his title in 2018.

Richards’ defense in 2014 “set the standard that we still take a lot of pride in today,” said Chemotti, who has led the Spiders to three NCAA tournaments. Chemotti praised Richards for his “attention to detail, his organization and his overall initiative. You can see all of those things in the way that our defense operates. They’re a direct reflection of who (Richards) is.”

Richmond (8-4, 3-1 Southern Conference) is ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense (9.8 goals/game) heading into its regular-season finale Saturday at noon against visiting VMI (4-9, 2-2 SoCon). The SoCon tournament will involve the league’s top four teams and be played at High Point May 5 and May 7.

There are only 72 Division I men’s lacrosse programs. Though the sport is growing, that’s still a relatively limited number of head-coaching jobs compared to other sports. Richards emphasized his comfort level at UR. He is, however, interested in becoming a head coach. Colleges with a vacancy would be wise to examine the Spiders' defensive coordinator, in Chemotti’s estimation.

“He’s 100 percent ready, and has been for a while,” Chemotti said of Richards.