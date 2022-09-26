Stevenson brothers, ex-hoops stars, headline Spiders' hall of fame class

Their basketball lives began in Fayetteville, N.C., where Jarod and Greg Stevenson competed on a backyard basket. The brothers will reunite in the University of Richmond Athletics Hall of Fame.

UR announced Monday that the Stevensons will enter its hall in November and be joined by former women’s basketball player Michele “Belle” Koclanes (1998-2002), former field hockey and lacrosse star Lori Regester Brown (1985-88), former football tailback Uly Scott (1991-94), and the 2002 women’s soccer team that reached the Sweet 16.

Jarod Stevenson (1994-98), who is 6-foot-7, gradually grew into a Spiders standout as a four-year starter under coaches Bill Dooley and John Beilein.

As a senior, Stevenson averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 rebounds, was named CAA player of the year, and led Richmond to the CAA championship and an NCAA tournament triumph over South Carolina.

When his younger brother, Greg, grew disillusioned after two seasons at Penn State, Jarod turned guidance counselor and, eventually, deal-closer for the Spiders.

“The one thing Jarod told me that really stood out was that he wished he had another year or two at Richmond,” Greg Stevenson said. “I’ll always remember that.”

Beilein’s knack for building winners and his treatment of players drew 6-6 Greg Stevenson to UR (1999-2001) after his brother departed. Richmond recruited Greg Stevenson while he was in high school, but “back then, I was thinking I was going to go to the biggest school possible to get the most exposure,” he said.

Stevenson sat out a year after transferring and averaged 18.5 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior, and 19.7 and 7.6 rebounds as a senior. Behind 6-9 T.J. Cline (Niagara), the 2017 A-10 player of the year, and 6-7 Bob McCurdy (Virginia), who led the nation in scoring as a UR senior in 1975 (32.9 ppg), Greg Stevenson ranks as one of the most impactful transfers in Spiders hoops history.

UR’s 45th hall of fame class will be inducted Friday, Nov. 4, at the Jepson Alumni Center and introduced during the Spiders’ football homecoming game on Nov. 5, when New Hampshire is the guest.