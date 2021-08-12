Story of Anne Harrington, interim UR women's lacrosse coach, parallels that of predecessor

The former University of Richmond women’s lacrosse coach grew up in Northern Virginia and attended William & Mary, where she played lacrosse. That’s Allison Kwolek, who left the Spiders after eight years on Aug. 2 to become Clemson’s first coach.

Anne Harrington, a member of Kwolek’s Richmond staff for the last five years, was named UR’s interim coach a few days after Kwolek’s departure. Harrington grew up in Northern Virginia and attended William & Mary, where she played lacrosse.

Kwolek and Harrington coached in England at different times. Each earned a master's degree. Each worked outside of coaching for a stretch. Each returned to coaching for the long haul.

“There’s really nothing like coaching and there’s really no experience like the relationship you have as a coach with your players,” said Harrington. “I want to be able to have that positive impact on young women and young student-athletes and their college experiences.”

The Kwolek-Harrington connection began when the two were in high school, Kwolek at Annandale and Harrington at Alexandria's Mount Vernon. Kwolek was four grades ahead of Harrington, 35. They played on the same summer-league lacrosse team following Harrington’s high-school graduation. They stayed close through the years, and then joined forces at UR.