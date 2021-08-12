Story of Anne Harrington, interim UR women's lacrosse coach, parallels that of predecessor

The former University of Richmond women’s lacrosse coach grew up in Northern Virginia and attended William & Mary, where she played lacrosse. That’s Allison Kwolek, who left the Spiders after eight years on Aug. 2 to become Clemson’s first coach.
Anne Harrington, a member of Kwolek’s Richmond staff for the last five years, was named UR’s interim coach a few days after Kwolek’s departure. Harrington grew up in Northern Virginia and attended William & Mary, where she played lacrosse.
Kwolek and Harrington coached in England at different times. Each earned a master's degree. Each worked outside of coaching for a stretch. Each returned to coaching for the long haul.
“There’s really nothing like coaching and there’s really no experience like the relationship you have as a coach with your players,” said Harrington. “I want to be able to have that positive impact on young women and young student-athletes and their college experiences.”
The Kwolek-Harrington connection began when the two were in high school, Kwolek at Annandale and Harrington at Alexandria's Mount Vernon. Kwolek was four grades ahead of Harrington, 35. They played on the same summer-league lacrosse team following Harrington’s high-school graduation. They stayed close through the years, and then joined forces at UR.
The Spiders’ show now belongs to Harrington, at least for a year. The Richmond announcement was clear with its “interim” tag.
“The intention is to be here for a long time,” said Harrington.
According to Harrington, she and Kwolek discussed the possibility of the Clemson staff including Harrington. UR was interested in Harrington staying with the Spiders after working the last two years as the program’s associate head coach. That's the path she chose.
Under Kwolek’s leadership since 2013, UR went 64-16, with a 27-5 record in A-10 competition and two conference tournament and two league regular-season championships in the past five seasons. The Spiders went to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019.
After accepting the Clemson job, Kwolek advocated at UR on Harrington's behalf, according to Harrington.
“Richmond is a wonderful place. I think this university has so much to offer. It’s a great academic institution. I believe in the lacrosse program. I believe in the team and what we’re doing here,” said Harrington, a former fundraiser for the University of Virginia Athletics Foundation.
Harrington is in the process of filling two assistants’ positions on her staff, and formulating a fall schedule.
