Sturdy center Clayton McConnell anchors 'hogs' UR will ride at stingy Villanova

Richmond has attempted 64 passes and allowed only two sacks. More noticeable has been UR’s ability to set the tone with its running game. The Spiders gained 226 ground yards versus Howard, and 238 against Lehigh (125 in the first quarter).

“These first two games, the hogs have been playing tremendous,” said tailback Aaron Dykes, who has rushed for 125 yards through two starts in limited playing time because of the Spiders’ second-half leads.

The offensive-line starters’ experience plays a major part in the early-season success, according to McConnell.

“We have really good players, but also [many] starts now together,” he said. “It’s good to have that cohesion and be able to play together. Having the level of players we have just takes us to the next step.”

Running the ball at Villanova? Different challenge than UR previously faced in 2021. The Wildcats have allowed a total of nine rushing yards - which leads FCS - in two games, easy wins at Lehigh (47-3) and over Bucknell (55-3).

UR coach Russ Huesman said he constantly tells his offensive linemen that they’re his favorite group among Spiders. “I’m not afraid to say it,” said Huesman. “They do a lot of the grunt work, and they don’t get the recognition ... Love those guys.”