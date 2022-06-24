Summer hoops for ex-Spiders: Grant Golden with Hawks, Jacob Gilyard with Warriors

Former University of Richmond star Grant Golden, 6-foot-10, will play in the NBA Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks, while former UR guard Jacob Gilyard, 5-9, will play for the Golden State Warriors.

Those two led the Spiders to the 2022 A-10 championship and a win over Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

Golden ranks second on Richmond's career scoring list with 2,246 points, and third on the career rebounding list with 1,015 rebounds. He appeared in 161 games, the most in program history.

Gilyard left UR as the NCAA career leader in steals (466) and the program career leader in assists (782, most in A-10 history), and 3-pointers (332). He scored 2,039 career points, which ranks No. 5 among former Spiders, in five seasons.