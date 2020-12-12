Sunday showdown: No. 19 Spiders brace for physical foray at No. 11 West Virginia

WVU’s blueprint hasn’t changed in a substantial way since Bob Huggins assumed command of his alma mater’s program in 2007. The Mountaineers are known for their physicality and rebounding. In a slight shift, WVU isn’t pressuring the ball this season as much as it did in previous years.

“We’re bigger. We’re stronger. We’re more physical. Our guards are bigger,” said Huggins, whose Mountaineers have lost only to No. 1 Gonzaga (87-82, in Indianapolis on Dec. 2). “And so, you adjust to your personnel. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

After the Spiders (4-0) beat Northern Iowa Wednesday night, UR coach Chris Mooney said he hadn’t yet watched video of the Mountaineers, and then jested that may not be required viewing. Their rugged reputation precedes them.

“I think I can probably have a pretty good idea of how they play and what they’re great at,” he said.

After studying Culver and Tshiebwe, Mooney concluded, "Extremely impressive. Just such big bodies, such relentless rebounders. They obviously emphasize getting position, maintaining position. They're great at it."