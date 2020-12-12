Sunday showdown: No. 19 Spiders brace for physical foray at No. 11 West Virginia

They won at Kentucky. That’s an encouraging place to start for the University of Richmond’s No. 19 Spiders as they prepare for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ESPN game at No. 11 West Virginia.
The assignment in Morgantown, W.Va., however, is appreciably different than that in Lexington, Ky., where UR prevailed 76-64 on Nov. 29. Kentucky, ranked No. 10 when defeated by the veteran Spiders, relied largely on five-star freshmen who aren’t yet physically mature, and were playing their second college game.
West Virginia (5-1) features 6-foot-10, 255-pound lefty Derek Culver (14.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg) and 6-9, 260-pound Oscar Tshiebwe (7.7 ppg, 8 rpg), who has a 7-5 wingspan and was named to the all-Big 12 preseason team. They are established, top-tier Division I players, and generally viewed as two of college basketball's most dominant big men.
"We have to expect that the game's going to be very physical and we've got to match that physicality, especially early on, especially on the backboard," said UR's 6-10, 255-pound Grant Golden. "Those two guys, big-time, big-time rebounders."
The aggressive, interior-based Mountaineers have made more free throws (108) than their opponents have attempted (97). West Virginia averages 16.5 offensive rebounds.
“We know they’re tough, really strong. We know they’re big,” said UR sophomore forward Tyler Burton. “We’re tough. We’re strong. We’re big, too.”
WVU’s blueprint hasn’t changed in a substantial way since Bob Huggins assumed command of his alma mater’s program in 2007. The Mountaineers are known for their physicality and rebounding. In a slight shift, WVU isn’t pressuring the ball this season as much as it did in previous years.
“We’re bigger. We’re stronger. We’re more physical. Our guards are bigger,” said Huggins, whose Mountaineers have lost only to No. 1 Gonzaga (87-82, in Indianapolis on Dec. 2). “And so, you adjust to your personnel. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
After the Spiders (4-0) beat Northern Iowa Wednesday night, UR coach Chris Mooney said he hadn’t yet watched video of the Mountaineers, and then jested that may not be required viewing. Their rugged reputation precedes them.
“I think I can probably have a pretty good idea of how they play and what they’re great at,” he said.
After studying Culver and Tshiebwe, Mooney concluded, "Extremely impressive. Just such big bodies, such relentless rebounders. They obviously emphasize getting position, maintaining position. They're great at it."
West Virginia beat VCU 78-66 on Thanksgiving in Sioux Falls, S.D., leading 13-0 after about seven minutes thanks to a 10-2 rebounding advantage. The Mountaineers ended with 23 offensive rebounds that led to 25 second-chance points.
They also committed 21 turnovers, a stat that will surely not escape the attention of UR senior guards Jacob Gilyard (4.3 steals per game) and Blake Francis.
“I was always taught that defense comes first. I’m pretty sure we’ve all heard the little saying that ‘Defense wins championships,’" said Gilyard, who led the nation in steals last season (3.2 spg). "That’s kind of something that’s just stuck with me throughout my whole career.”
Richmond starts four seniors, but Burton stood out in the 78-68 win over Northern Iowa, scoring 21, with 13 rebounds. The 6-7 Burton (12.8 ppg, 9 rpg) moved into the starting lineup after Nick Sherod suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October.
“There hasn’t been one possession where Nick wouldn’t have helped us so far,” said Mooney. “The only positive that could come out of it is Tyler playing more.”
Mooney repeatedly predicted, starting last season, that Burton will develop into one of the finest players in UR history.
Due to the pandemic, West Virginia's December home games will take place without spectators in the 14,000-seat WVU Coliseum.
