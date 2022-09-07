Syracuse, St. John's or Temple, and Clemson highlight UR nonconference slate

The defending A-10 champion Richmond Spiders begin their men’s basketball season Nov. 7 against VMI, and the nonconference portion of their schedule is highlighted by meetings with Syracuse, St. John’s or Temple, and Clemson on neutral courts.

UR will encounter Syracuse and St. John’s or Temple in the Empire Classic Nov. 21-22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and face Clemson Dec. 17 in Greenville, S.C.

The Spiders play VCU twice on Friday nights, Jan. 20 (Robins Center) and Feb. 24 (Siegel Center).

A-10 teams play 18 conference games, and the league grew by one member, to 15, with the July 1 addition of Loyola Chicago.

The Spiders return 6-foot-7 senior Tyler Burton, who led last season’s team in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg), 6-9 Matt Grace (4.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and 6-5 Andre Gustavson (4.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg). Jason Nelson, a 5-10 redshirt freshman from John Marshall High School, is projected as the starting point guard.

Coach Chris Mooney, in his 18th year at UR, brought in three transfers expected to provide immediate impacts: 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel). Quinn and Bigelow each have two seasons of eligibility remaining, and Roche, who was the 2022 Southern Conference rookie of the year, has three.

From the 24-13 team that captured the A-10 title and upset Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Richmond lost guard Jacob Gilyard (13.3 ppg, NCAA career leader in steals), forward Grant Golden (13.7 ppg, 6 rpg), forward Nathan Cayo (9.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and guard Nick Sherod (6 ppg). Each was a multiple-year starter.

Additionally, the Spiders have three new assistant coaches.

The 2023 A-10 tournament will be played March 8-12 at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The complete listings of game times and TV coverage will be available at a later date. According to UR, the team could add another nonconference game at a later date.

Spiders schedule:

Monday, Nov. 7, VMI; Friday, Nov. 11, Northern Iowa; Monday, Nov. 14, at Charleston; Monday, Nov. 21, vs. Syracuse in Empire Classic at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Tuesday, Nov. 22, St. John’s or Temple in Empire Classic; Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Toledo.

Saturday, Dec. 3, at William & Mary; Saturday, Dec. 10, Drake; Tuesday, Dec. 13, Fairleigh Dickinson; Saturday, Dec. 17, vs. Clemson in Greenville, S.C.; Wednesday, Dec. 21, Bucknell; Wednesday, Dec. 28, Coppin State; Saturday, Dec. 31, at George Mason.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, George Washington; Saturday, Jan. 7, Duquesne; Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Davidson; Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Bonaventure; Tuesday, Jan. 17, Rhode Island; Friday, Jan. 20, VCU; Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Massachusetts; Saturday, Jan. 28, at Dayton; Wednesday, Feb. 1, St. Bonaventure; Sunday, Feb. 5, Fordham; Wednesday, Feb. 8, at George Washington; Saturday, Feb. 11, Loyola Chicago; Wednesday, Feb. 15, at La Salle; Tuesday, Feb. 21, Saint Louis; Friday, Feb. 24, at VCU.

Wednesday, March 1, at Saint Joseph’s; Saturday, March 4, George Mason; March 8-12, A-10 tournament at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, N.Y.