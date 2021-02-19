Taking it 'day by day,' Spiders, Duquesne meet as kindred souls in arduous season

The University of Richmond and Duquesne meet Saturday at the Robins Center, and though the Dukes and Spiders haven’t crossed paths this season, they are kindred souls in this arduous pandemic season.
They were scheduled to play at UR on Dec. 19. COVID issues in the Duquesne program caused a postponement, and also prevented the Dukes from fulfilling their scheduled mid-December date with Loyola-Chicago in Indianapolis. UR stepped into Duquesne’s slot, and beat Loyola-Chicago 75-73 at the Indiana Convention Center.
That’s Richmond’s best win of the season, in terms of the NCAA NET, which ranks the Ramblers (19-4) at No. 13.
The Spiders and Duquesne also link as A-10 members that have been unable to maintain rhythms because of repeated and lengthy COVID disruptions affecting their personnel, or opponents.
“We’re going to have to take it day by day. We’re just blessed to be able to play,” said UR senior forward Nathan Cayo.
Richmond (11-5, 4-3 A-10) has endured three pauses, a pair of them lasting about two weeks each. Duquesne (7-6, 6-5) dealt with comparable suspensions, and did not play from Dec. 2 to Jan. 2.
“It’s been a miserable experience for them,” DU coach Keith Dambrot said of the Dukes, who had three nonconference games canceled and a half-dozen A-10 postponements.
"So we have to make sure that we have fun ... And believe me, that’s hard for me to say, an old-school guy like me. But I think that’s the most important thing right now is we go out there and have fun.”
At UR, the Dukes will end a 17-day layoff from competition.
“We certainly aren’t getting eased into it. When you go play Richmond with all that Princeton stuff and the experience they have, it’s not the easiest game to come back out of a pause,” said Dambrot.
“This is a really hard year for old people like me … We have set ways we like to do things and those set ways just don’t work right now ... I think the disappointments of not playing, playing 13 games on Feb. 18 is ridiculous, mentally. And then not having a college experience is ridiculous, mentally."
Since the Spiders left their latest COVID-related break on Feb. 12 after two weeks of basketball inactivity, coach Chris Mooney called for two workouts on some days, with the goal of reconditioning his players and re-acclimating them to game speed.
“There’s something for having a feel for the ball, and the timing,” said Mooney. “But then you really have to balance overdoing it. And so, that’s the situation we’re in. That’s the challenge.”
After the Spiders lost 68-56 at VCU on Wednesday night, Mooney said he didn't know if his players would benefit most from a day off, or two days of practice, heading into the Duquesne game. In a typical season, Richmond would simply follow its usual weekly routine.
This year, there is no routine, particularly for the Spiders and Dukes, and it's getting more complicated.
The A-10 on Thursday night moved up its tournament start from March 10 to March 3, a change that establishes a COVID-recovery cushion for teams that could advance to the NCAAs, but reduces the number of regular-season games by at least two for each team. Dambrot, who could be speaking for all league coaches whose teams aren't in position for NCAA at-large bids, said, “I don’t think it’s particularly good for us, but it’s good for the league. So, we have to bite the bullet for the league.”
According to Dambrot, the A-10 is likely to redesign teams' schedules for next week following Saturday's games.
NOTES: The 4:30 p.m. game will be televised by the NBC Sports Network … Richmond is 21-2 versus Duquesne in A-10 regular-season competition.
