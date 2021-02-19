Taking it 'day by day,' Spiders, Duquesne meet as kindred souls in arduous season

"So we have to make sure that we have fun ... And believe me, that’s hard for me to say, an old-school guy like me. But I think that’s the most important thing right now is we go out there and have fun.”

At UR, the Dukes will end a 17-day layoff from competition.

“We certainly aren’t getting eased into it. When you go play Richmond with all that Princeton stuff and the experience they have, it’s not the easiest game to come back out of a pause,” said Dambrot.

“This is a really hard year for old people like me … We have set ways we like to do things and those set ways just don’t work right now ... I think the disappointments of not playing, playing 13 games on Feb. 18 is ridiculous, mentally. And then not having a college experience is ridiculous, mentally."

Since the Spiders left their latest COVID-related break on Feb. 12 after two weeks of basketball inactivity, coach Chris Mooney called for two workouts on some days, with the goal of reconditioning his players and re-acclimating them to game speed.

“There’s something for having a feel for the ball, and the timing,” said Mooney. “But then you really have to balance overdoing it. And so, that’s the situation we’re in. That’s the challenge.”