Targeted No. 19 Spiders fight off frisky Terriers, slip away with 77-72 win

"We're ranked now, so I think that's automatically something that's going to motivate [opponents]," said Gilyard (18 points, 6 assists, 5 steals). "They came in and really played hard. We've got to be better ... I feel like most of us came into this game just thinking it was another game against a really good team that we were supposed to win, not knowing, not really knowing, that we had a target on our back.

"I think a lot of us had forgotten the fact that we're a top-25 team right now. So it's definitely extra motivation for other teams, and it's got to be motivation for us as well."

Richmond (3-0) led 11-0 and 16-3, but Wofford (2-1) started hitting 3s, and kept it up (12-34). The Terriers, led by senior point guard Storm Murphy (21 points), outrebounded UR 41-32, and grabbed 12 offensive boards.

"We didn't play well," said Gilyard. "We got off to a really fast start and I think we thought we were going to be able to coast from there ... I think we could have pushed our lead a little better. We gave up a couple of offensive rebounds, let them get going, and then they stayed in the game."

Gilyard bounced back from an 0-for-8 showing from 3-point distance against Kentucky to a hit four 3s, and Burton (12 points, 7 rebounds) gave UR a second-half shove.