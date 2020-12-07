Targeted No. 19 Spiders fight off frisky Terriers, slip away with 77-72 win

So this is how it’s going to be.
Never having competed as a ranked outfit, University of Richmond players learned Monday afternoon in their home-opener that they must overcome an underdog’s puffed-up passion. Wofford outworked the No. 19 Spiders, who produced just enough late-game antidote to nip the Terriers 77-72.
Richmond outscored Wofford 6-0 in the last 1:10, down-the-stretch execution that made the day for UR coach Chris Mooney. His team had been on a COVID break and mostly without practice since winning at Kentucky on Nov. 29. The Spiders missed two games.
"We just need to keep playing," said Mooney. "Certainly we're going to be a target for teams. I think we know that. We have to really understand that, and embrace it, and then go out and play well."
The Spiders could have used a full house of 7,201 to inspire them down the stretch, but the Robins Center capacity was limited to 250 (without that many fans there). Wofford’s distanced bench players offered energy and chatter, and that’s what was heard through UR’s arena.
To an opponent picked fifth in the Southern Conference preseason poll, UR trailed 70-68 with 2:07 left. The Spiders got a power move from sophomore forward Tyler Burton to lead 73-72 with 1:10 remaining and, after a Burton defensive stop, a Jacob Gilyard 3 at :19.5 to make it 76-72.
"We're ranked now, so I think that's automatically something that's going to motivate [opponents]," said Gilyard (18 points, 6 assists, 5 steals). "They came in and really played hard. We've got to be better ... I feel like most of us came into this game just thinking it was another game against a really good team that we were supposed to win, not knowing, not really knowing, that we had a target on our back.
"I think a lot of us had forgotten the fact that we're a top-25 team right now. So it's definitely extra motivation for other teams, and it's got to be motivation for us as well."
Richmond (3-0) led 11-0 and 16-3, but Wofford (2-1) started hitting 3s, and kept it up (12-34). The Terriers, led by senior point guard Storm Murphy (21 points), outrebounded UR 41-32, and grabbed 12 offensive boards.
"We didn't play well," said Gilyard. "We got off to a really fast start and I think we thought we were going to be able to coast from there ... I think we could have pushed our lead a little better. We gave up a couple of offensive rebounds, let them get going, and then they stayed in the game."
Gilyard bounced back from an 0-for-8 showing from 3-point distance against Kentucky to a hit four 3s, and Burton (12 points, 7 rebounds) gave UR a second-half shove.
After UR's early-game leads, the Spiders were outscrapped for a spell, the Terriers started hitting some shots after missing their first dozen, and UR starters Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Burton each spent considerable time on the bench by picking up two fouls apiece.
Richmond led 56-44 with 12 minutes left. "You have to keep your foot on the gas," said Mooney. "We just weren't quite good enough for the full 40 minutes ... We can do better on all fronts and I'm confident we will."
This game was arranged over the weekend in response to Richmond's missed dates because of COVID, and Mooney the Spiders will try to make up games against Charleston and Furman, or schedule other games to replace them.
NOTES: Freshman Andre Weir, 6-foot-10, did not suit up again for UR. He has yet to be in uniform for a game. Mooney said Weir hasn't done all that's requested of him ... The Spiders stay home and face Northern Iowa (1-3) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.
