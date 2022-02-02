Taya Robinson put 'her fingerprints on that fourth quarter' in Rams' 72-68 win over Spiders

“Some of those are maybe some tough shots, but we’ve all seen her hit those mid-range jump shots a lot,” Roussell said. “And she goes up and grabs those rebounds like a pro. I think that’s something where maybe we’re going up trying to tip the ball a little bit. She went up and just grabbed some rebounds.

“You could tell she really wanted to have her fingerprints on that fourth quarter. We did some things well. We made some mistakes. But … they had Taya Robinson today, and she was not going to be denied.”

The evening began with the Spiders getting bullied inside by Ram Keowa Walters, a 6-foot-2 senior transfer from Buffalo. She entered Wednesday’s game averaging 6.9 points. Walters scored a career-high 21 on 10-of-13 shooting and had nine boards.

Walters was responsible for six of VCU’s first seven buckets, and there was nothing complicated about her approach. Walters caught the ball in the low post and converted, or received a pass from a penetrating Ram and converted, or grabbed an offensive rebound and converted.

For VCU, this looked like a very easy sport.