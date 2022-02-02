Taya Robinson put 'her fingerprints on that fourth quarter' in Rams' 72-68 win over Spiders

VCU’s Taya Robinson missed eight of 10 first-half shots. What should have pleased University of Richmond coach Aaron Roussell made him uneasy.
“You knew she had that run in her,” Roussell said.
Robinson pushed the Rams with scoring (19 points), rebounding (11), passing (six assists), defense and a calming effect on the way to their 72-68 win over the Spiders on Wednesday night at the Robins Center. Robinson, a 5-foot-10 graduate student from Huguenot High, made 6 of 11 attempts in the second half, when the Rams (9-8, 4-3 Atlantic 10) spoiled what would have been a remarkable rally-to-win narrative for the Spiders (13-9, 4-5).
VCU led 10-0 and 18-5 after one quarter.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Robinson said. “We knew they were going to make a run.”
The Spiders did. VCU led 29-27 at halftime. UR was up 43-36 in the third quarter behind the dribble-drives of 5-5 sophomore Grace Townsend (James River High), who scored 17 and added five assists. But down the stretch came Robinson.
“I knew they’d fall,” Robinson said of her shots.
She also supplied on-the-ball defense that kept Townsend out of the lane and made UR perimeter-based. But mostly it was Robinson’s scoring impact and rebounding that did the job on the Spiders.
“Some of those are maybe some tough shots, but we’ve all seen her hit those mid-range jump shots a lot,” Roussell said. “And she goes up and grabs those rebounds like a pro. I think that’s something where maybe we’re going up trying to tip the ball a little bit. She went up and just grabbed some rebounds.
“You could tell she really wanted to have her fingerprints on that fourth quarter. We did some things well. We made some mistakes. But … they had Taya Robinson today, and she was not going to be denied.”
The evening began with the Spiders getting bullied inside by Ram Keowa Walters, a 6-foot-2 senior transfer from Buffalo. She entered Wednesday’s game averaging 6.9 points. Walters scored a career-high 21 on 10-of-13 shooting and had nine boards.
Walters was responsible for six of VCU’s first seven buckets, and there was nothing complicated about her approach. Walters caught the ball in the low post and converted, or received a pass from a penetrating Ram and converted, or grabbed an offensive rebound and converted.
For VCU, this looked like a very easy sport.
The game flipped when the Spiders went to a zone defense, rather than the man-to-man in which they started, late in the first quarter. Walters was surrounded, penetration was cut off, and the Rams were forced to shoot from outside.
“That got us back on our heels,” VCU coach Beth O’Boyle said of the Spiders’ zone.
On offense, Richmond re-entered contention first by driving the ball and getting to the free throw line. And then 6-2 freshman Cayla Williams torched VCU with 3-pointers. Williams had hit 8 of 33 (24.2%) from beyond the arc coming in, but she made three consecutive 3s as UR cut VCU’s advantage to 23-19.
The Spiders took their first lead (34-31) with 7:48 left in the third quarter. And it was tight the remainder of the way, with Robinson emerging as the edge.
“We know we’re going to get scoring and aggressive plays. She’s so consistent,” O’Boyle said.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor