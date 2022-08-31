'Teacher's aide' Reece Udinski strengthened Spiders' grip on new offense

University of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman classified it as “huge." His new offensive coordinator, Billy Cosh, amplified that.

“Humongous,” Cosh said.

They were discussing the January arrival date at UR of graduate-transfer quarterback Reece Udinski. Because Udinski transferred at mid-semester from Maryland, where he was a back-up last season, Cosh wasn’t the only one teaching the Spiders a new offense through spring ball and summer workouts.

Udinski qualified as a teacher's aide because at VMI he was with Cosh, the Keydets receivers coach for two years before working as OC for two years.

When Richmond opens at Virginia Saturday, the Spiders will debut this new offense that emerged as the prime talking point of UR summer camp. Udinski has been sharp, UR’s deepest position group appears to be receiver, and there has been effective engagement between the two during August.

“Offensively, way ahead (of defense),” Huesman said Monday. “And that’s probably the way it should be. We’ve got a lot of older guys on the offensive side of the ball, a lot of guys that have played a lot of football.

"I feel really good about where they are right now.”

The coached skipped over any discussion of the inevitable indoctrination to a new offense that must have taken place somewhere along the line. That's a compliment to Cosh, 30, and Udinski, a record-setting passer at VMI while Cosh was there.

“He can calm the storm when things are going a little haywire out there,” Cosh said of the 6-foot-4 Udinski, a college player since 2017. “If somebody doesn't know their assignment, he can help them and guide them because he has so much experience.”

New offenses with first-year coordinators sometimes break out of the chute wobbly, even aimless. There's no evidence that will happen with UR. Cosh transported the same terminology used at VMI. Starting with the Spiders' first spring practice, that was familiar to Udinski, the one player who absolutely, positively must know to speak the language. He educated others.

Defenses that fail to pressure Udinski look as if they’ll be in harm’s way. In the Spiders' Aug. 20 scrimmage, Udinski completed his first 12 passes for 158 yards and finished 18 of 23 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. With poise, he spread the ball to several sets of open hands.

“You could just see that throughout the summer they had developed a pretty good relationship with Reece, our team did,” said Huesman.

The May addition of graduate-transfer receiver Jakob Herres, an FCS All-American at VMI, additionally helped the Spiders pick up Cosh’s offense. Herres did some teaching, too, according to Udinski.

“When I first got here, I was new, but I had the experience of this offense that no one else had. So that definitely gave me a leg up,” Udinski said.

“I think over time, guys, I think (teammates) just trust me more. When you go into the offseason when you’re new, you’ve got to bust your butt because guys are going to be watching you and if you just come in here thinking that stuff’s going to be easy, guys are going to see that and not respect you as much.”

Following the Spiders’ one and only scrimmage, Huesman expressed disappointment with the starting defense against which his first-team offense consistently succeeded. Huesman said Monday that Richmond defense has recently demonstrated overall improvement.

“Especially up front on the defensive line … I guess they’re coming along OK, but maybe not as fast (as desired),” said UR’s sixth-year coach.

NOTE: The Richmond at Virginia game begins Saturday at 12:30 p.m., and will be televised locally by MASN.