Ten years ago Friday, Robins Stadium opened, changing the face of Spiders football

University of Richmond football coaches used to be hesitant to show recruits the program’s game facility. This was before Robins Stadium, which celebrated its 10th anniversary Friday.
The Spiders previously played about four miles away from campus at 21,319-seat UR Stadium, which was called City Stadium until 1983. That had been the team’s home field since 1929.
“We kind of tried to hide it,” Latrell Scott, a Lee-Davis High grad who was a UR assistant 2005-07, said Friday. “Because it was so big, a lot of schools used it against us in recruiting. You could have 10,000 people at (UR Stadium) and it was like an empty stadium.”
UR Stadium usually drew five-figure crowds only when Richmond hosted state opponents.
Spiders’ recruits can’t miss Robins Stadium, the 8,200-seat facility adjacent to the Robins Center. Robins Stadium’s first game – a match-up of top-10 FCS teams – took place on Sept. 18, 2010. Richmond, ranked No. 9, defeated No. 7 Elon 27-21 in overtime before a capacity crowd than included about 2,000 students.
It was the first head-coaching win for Scott, who was 35 at the time and had succeeded Mike London, who became Virginia’s coach. Pregame game ceremonies included skydivers delivering the game ball and the unveiling of the team's championship banners that surround the stadium.
“It was a great day. I think it was a great day for the city,” said Scott, the former Virginia State coach who has been Norfolk State’s coach since 2015. “It was something that we had looked forward to for a long time. It was magical. It happened the way it was supposed to.”
A former Parade All-American quarterback who transferred from the University of Southern California, Aaron Corp, made his home debut against Elon after the Spiders opened with a 34-13 loss at Virginia. Corp, now Scott’s quarterbacks coach at NSU, completed 19 of 32 for 207 yards and a touchdown. The day’s passing star was Elon’s Scott Riddle, who completed 34 of 55 for 319 yards and 3 TDs.
Senior running back Tyler Kirchoff scored on a 16-yard run in overtime for the Spiders’ win.
Concerns about game-day parking and traffic accompanied the opening of $25 million Robins Stadium, whose capacity was 8,700 through its first five years, before end-zone hospitality tents replaced bleachers. Things went relatively smoothly on opening day, and have since.
The UR director of athletics at the time of Robins Stadium’s construction, Jim Miller, saw the project as “taking one of the areas of the campus that may be one of the least attractive and converting it into an area that we believe is going to be one of the very attractive parts of campus."
The 3,000-seat First Market Stadium, a grass-field facility used primarily for UR soccer and track, stood on the site that became Robins Stadium.
For decades prior to 2010, UR studied the possibility of an on-campus stadium. The school’s decision to build one was spurred by Richmond City Council in 2002. That group examined the contract between the city and UR in regard to the off-campus, city-owned stadium that the Spiders leased and maintained.
A member of Richmond City Council, Sa’ad El-Amin, in 2002 recommended that UR either buy the land and stadium, or give it up and the city would sell the property, perhaps to a developer interested in turning the area into condominiums, houses, or office buildings. A city assessment valued the property and stadium at $2.6 million.
Eventually, the city determined not to sell the stadium and the property, but UR officials understandably became concerned about the future stability of UR Stadium as the Spiders’ home field. That started serious discussions among UR officials about the future of an on-campus stadium.
They saw little advantage in the purchase of an off-campus stadium that opened in 1929 and was in need of significant upgrades.
Richmond finished the 2010 season with a 6-5 record (4-4 CAA), and an improved sports identity that was related to a series of athletics facilities upgrades that started with the opening of Robins Stadium, according to Scott.
“People at Richmond get it. They realize, ‘Hey, this is what we need to attract top-tier athletes,” he said.
Timeline: Robins Stadium in the making
• 1929: UR starts playing home football games at City Stadium.
• 1983: City Stadium, owned by the city, is renamed UR Stadium; UR leases facility for $1 a year and maintains it.
• 2001: On-campus, 3,000-seat stadium adjacent to Robins Center is named First Market Stadium.
• 2003: UR Board of Trustees votes to expand First Market Stadium to accommodate football, estimates cost at $11 million.
• 2004: FieldTurf installed at First Market Stadium at cost of $750,000; football begins practicing there.
• 2006: UR modifies stadium cost estimate to $20 million, reaches that fundraising goal.
• 2007: Playing surface at First Market Stadium named Dickinson Field for V. Earl Dickinson (Class of 1948).
• 2008: Construction begins at First Market Stadium site.
• 2009: UR announces the name of the new facility will be Robins Stadium.
• 2010: First game at 8,700-seat Robins Stadium, which cost about $25 million to build.
