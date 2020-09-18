Ten years ago Friday, Robins Stadium opened, changing the face of Spiders football

“It was a great day. I think it was a great day for the city,” said Scott, the former Virginia State coach who has been Norfolk State’s coach since 2015. “It was something that we had looked forward to for a long time. It was magical. It happened the way it was supposed to.”

A former Parade All-American quarterback who transferred from the University of Southern California, Aaron Corp, made his home debut against Elon after the Spiders opened with a 34-13 loss at Virginia. Corp, now Scott’s quarterbacks coach at NSU, completed 19 of 32 for 207 yards and a touchdown. The day’s passing star was Elon’s Scott Riddle, who completed 34 of 55 for 319 yards and 3 TDs.

Senior running back Tyler Kirchoff scored on a 16-yard run in overtime for the Spiders’ win.

Concerns about game-day parking and traffic accompanied the opening of $25 million Robins Stadium, whose capacity was 8,700 through its first five years, before end-zone hospitality tents replaced bleachers. Things went relatively smoothly on opening day, and have since.