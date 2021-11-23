The first woman officiating a men's game at UR was unnoticeable, the highest compliment

Jenna Reneau appeared as the officials walked onto the Robins Center court before Monday’s University of Richmond men’s basketball game against Hofstra, and there were some stares and smiles. When the game began, Reneau became …

Unnoticeable, in the best kind of way.

Reneau was the first woman to officiate a men’s game at UR. The Spiders had Amy Bonner as one of the officials in last season’s NIT game against Toledo, in Denton, Texas. Other women have worked men’s college games in recent years.

The Richmond-Hofstra game proceeded with no hint that Reneau was in any way out of her league.

Scott Ungerer was a four-year regular for the Spiders 1998-2002, and had a courtside seat for Monday night’s game as the television analyst while Reneau, Mike Roberts and Lamar Simpson officiated.

“I think the best thing about an official is when nothing stands out, bad or good,” Ungerer said Tuesday. “I think that team of officials did a great job.”