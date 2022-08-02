The James Wood who Nats acquired is son of former Spiders hoops star Kenny Wood

The James Wood who’s part of the package the San Diego Padres sent to the Washington Nationals Tuesday in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell is the son of former University of Richmond basketball standout Kenny Wood.

UR Hall of Famer Wood (1990-93), who was a 6-foot-5 forward, scored 1,427 points to go with 717 rebounds. James Wood, a left-handed-hitting outfielder who’s 6-7 and 240 pounds, lived with his family in Olney, Md., and attended St. John’s College High School in Washington.

Wood, who played basketball and baseball at St. John’s, focused on baseball and shifted to IMG Academy in Florida when it became apparent he was going to be a high baseball draft choice. Wood committed to Mississippi State but signed with the Padres after they selected him in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft.

Wood, 19, this season was batting .337 with 10 homers and 45 RBI and 15 steals in 50 games at Class A Lake Elsinore.

Kenny Wood was a three-year starter at UR who starred on the 1991 team that as a No. 15 seed beat second-seeded Syracuse in the NCAA tournament.