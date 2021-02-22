There's more of 6-9 Spider Sal Koureissi than before, and likely more to come

Souleymane “Sal” Koureissi powered through a defender to score Saturday. This caused the loudest roar of the evening among those in the University of Richmond bench area.

The bucket by Koureissi, a 6-foot-9 reserve forward from Harlem, N.Y., wasn’t pivotal within the game frame. His only field goal in nine minutes played gave UR a 49-36 advantage early in the second half over visiting Duquesne, defeated 79-72. Richmond’s ability to efficiently close out the Dukes, after they surged ahead during the last seven minutes, headlined the victory.

But teammates enthusiastically recognized Koureissi’s low-post basket, converted despite significant physical resistance from a team known for its interior muscle. It was another step forward for a developing Spiders junior who has made some this season, and lines up as a major part of the UR hoops future.

“I think with more time and opportunity, it’s great, because I get to show those things off,” said Koureissi, who saluted Jay DeMayo, Richmond’s strength-and-conditioning coach, for training guidance and support.

All winter-sports athletes were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, because of the pandemic, so Koureissi could be at UR for two more seasons.