Thin Spiders seek November help from Canadian Trae Tomlinson, others

At this time of year, there are comparative numbers that mean as much as all of the comparative stats combined.

The University of Richmond has an 89-player roster and Delaware, where UR plays Saturday, carries 108 players.

This is notable because no college football team is at full strength in November, for physical reasons. That’s eroding the Spiders, thin to begin with because small private schools struggle to enroll walk-ons due to tuition costs, and Title IX considerations in athletic departments that are not broad based. Each CAA Football team works with the FCS maximum of 63 scholarships.

“We need more bodies, to be honest with you,” UR’s sixth-year coach, Russ Huesman said after the Spiders beat New Hampshire 40-34 Saturday at Robins Stadium.

A number of Richmond players were unavailable before kickoff, top pass rusher Marlem Louis among them. As homecoming afternoon developed, out went defensive tackle Ray Eldridge and a pair of starting receivers, Jasiah Williams and Nick DeGennaro.

The Spiders seek more players such as Trae Tomlinson.

He’s a true freshman from Winnipeg, Manitoba, a safety who has become a regular part of Richmond’s defense as the extra safety entering when opponents face passing situations.

“We originally planned to redshirt him and when we started to get banged up in the secondary, we ultimately made the decision that we’ve got to go with him,” said Huesman.

The pandemic is a central chapter of the story that tells how Tomlinson reached Richmond. He did not have a senior high school season in Canada because of COVID, and chose to take a postgraduate year in Florida, at Clearwater Academy International, to increase his chances of recruitment.

“By going to Florida, I was able to up my game, and eventually earn a scholarship (to UR),” said Tomlinson, a 5-foot-10 175-pounder. “It’s been a crazy journey for me, especially because kids from Canada don’t really get the opportunity to go down south.

“You’ve got to be up for the challenge. I’m always up for the challenge. I love competition. I came here for competition.”

The Spiders (7-2, 5-1 CAA) in September committed to using Tomlinson, who has played in eight games. Richmond’s coaching staff now analyzes how to get other true freshmen involved without using them more than four games, the maximum allowable while maintaining redshirt status.

That’s getting more challenging as the list of Spiders unavailable due to injuries grows. Eldridge, a 6-4 310-pound fifth-year senior who is among Richmond’s most important defensive players, went out due to a knee issue with four minutes left in the first quarter against New Hampshire.

Eldridge continue to sit as UR went ahead 24-0. When the Wildcats rallied in the second half, Eldridge returned to the defensive line.

“Late in the game … he kind of went limping out there to go play. And give him a lot of credit, man. I’m not even sure if he was supposed to play or not, to be honest with you. He ran out there himself," said Huesman.

"We’ve got a lot of gutsy guys on this team. They love each other. They want to win.”

The Spiders have won 11 of their last 13 games (dating back to last Oct. 30) heading to Delaware (7-2, 4-2 CAA), which is 5-0 at home. Richmond would be in good shape for an at-large bid to the 24-team FCS playoffs with a win. If the Spider prevail at Delaware and beat William & Mary (8-1, 5-1 CAA) at Robins Stadium on Nov. 19, they would at least share the CAA championship.