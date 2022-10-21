Things are looking up for Spiders with acquisition of height

A team picture can be revealing.

The University of Richmond women’s basketball team took one not long ago, with Coach Aaron Roussell standing in the middle of the back row. He’s 6-foot-2. The three players on his right and the three on his left each seem as tall, or taller, than their coach.

The Spiders, who open Nov. 7 at Liberty, aim to rebound and defend better than last season, when they went 16-14 (7-9 A-10). To that end, Roussell intentionally populated his team with taller players.

The Richmond roster includes 14 individuals. All but three are 6-0 or taller. Roussell brought in five players: 6-2 grad transfer Emilija Krista Grava (Wagner), and four freshmen: 6-2 Maggie Doogan, 6-1 Jada Green, 6-1 Torin Rogers and 6-1 Rachel Ullstrom.

Roussell believes each of the newcomers will be immediately be involved in his playing rotation.

Asked about the Spiders’ strength, 5-5 guard Grace Townsend (James River High), responded, “Our length, how tall the people on our team are.”

That overall height allows Richmond players “to push each other in practice even more,” said 6-2 forward Addie Budnik, the 2021 A-10 rookie of the year. “And this past summer, we spent a little more time in the weight room … We worked a lot on getting bigger, faster, stronger, which has already showed in practice.

“So we’re able to compete better on the boards and I think that will show up come game time.”

Last season's stat sheet does not reflect that the Spiders were dramatically pushed around on the glass. For the year, their rebounding margin was minus-1.5. But there were games, Roussell said, that Richmond’s lack of rebounding – and lack of height on defense - equated to defeat.

Rebounding “is something that we’ve really addressed,” said Roussell. “I think some of the height and length at the wing will help us ... Our players know that if they do want to get to the top of the league, at some point we have to be a dominant rebounding team.”

The Spiders are expected to be led by three juniors who are returning starters, Townsend, Budnik and 6-0 Siobhan Ryan.

“Everyone is playing for each other,” said Budnik. “No one’s really playing for ‘me.’ It’s more of a ‘we’ thing. That’s going to be important in our offense and our system in helping us be as successful as possible.”

The Spiders, with only two seniors, were picked eighth in the A-10 preseason poll.

“As coaches, you always want to get yourself to the point in the program that you’re always competing for a championship every year,” said Roussell, who’s in his fourth year. “But at the same point, we talk to our players, and once this season starts, once practice starts, we don’t really talk about winning a championship.

"I think it’s really just improving every single day. Go win that next game.”