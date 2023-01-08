'This is where I chose to be.' Six straight games of 20 or more for Spider Tyler Burton.

Tyler Burton communicates with former University of Richmond teammates Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden on a regular basis. Gilyard and Golden play professional basketball, in the NBA G League, and Burton, a 6-foot-7 senior, will also play professionally.

“If I need to run something by them, I’ll ask them a question. But most of the time, it’s just like I want to make sure they’re good, they’re making sure I’m good,” Burton said of the two graduates who led the Spiders to the 2022 A-10 championship and an NCAA tournament win over Big Ten champion Iowa.

Burton has another season of eligibility beyond this one - his COVID “bonus” year. Asked Friday if he could envision a scenario in which he returns to Richmond next season, Burton responded, “The future’s up in the air. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Uncertainty understood, it feels quite likely that this will be Burton’s final collegiate season, based on the progress he recently demonstrated. UR’s 75-73 win over Duquesne Saturday night at the sold-out Robins Center marked the sixth consecutive game in which Burton scored 20 or more points.

That hasn’t been done at Richmond since 2009, when guard Kevin Anderson, as a sophomore, scored 20 or more in six straight games: the final two in the regular season, two in the A-10 tournament, and two in the College Basketball Invitational.

“Just aggression, putting pressure on the defense, playing my game, playing off my teammates, and just letting the game come to me,” Burton said of his scoring surge. “Before, in the beginning of the season, I think I was (forcing 3s) a little bit, looking for the 3 too much. Now, I’m just letting my game just play and scoring at all three levels and knocking down the 3 consistently from the flow perspective.”

In 2009, Richmond beat No. 17 Xavier behind Anderson’s scoring, prompting Musketeers coach Sean Miller to say Anderson was "among the elite point guards in our country." Burton probably should be included in conversations about the elite small forwards in the country.

Recent assessments have Burton, a three-year starter from Uxbridge, Mass., as a late second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, or a priority free-agent signing.

“Not every great player is a good scorer. But he is, and he can score in a variety of ways,” UR coach Chris Mooney said. Mooney believes Burton’s rebounding (7.8 rpg) is his top ability.

Since Burton’s sophomore year, Mooney has projected him as one of the finest players in Spiders history. Burton could have transferred from UR to a more prominent program with the idea of improving his position as a future pro.

“I love Coach Mooney. I love the program. I loved my teammates last year. I love my teammates this year,” he said. “This is where I want to be. This is where I chose to be.”

Burton entered the 2022 NBA draft pool, participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp and worked out for 10 NBA organizations. He withdrew from the draft on June 1, the deadline day.

During his scoring uptick, Burton has more frequently broken out of Richmond’s cut-and-screen system, in a way Mooney appreciates.

“Maybe there’s a certain pattern that the (opponent) is used to guarding, and then that aggressive drive by a really fast, explosive player is that much more disruptive for the defense,” Mooney said. “He needs to find those opportunities and be aggressive in those opportunities, and I hope he continues to do that.”

Burton’s upgraded scoring comes despite his name leading every scouting report, Mooney noted.

The Robins Center crowd hushed Saturday night after Burton went to the floor for a loose ball and stayed down. He was helped to the bench area and there was assisted by medical personnel and the UR athletic training staff for a few minutes.

Burton said he suffered “an ab cramp. It was like a pretty big thing just sticking out of my stomach for a second. I couldn’t really walk. I was just trying to get rid of it.” He returned to complete a 23-point night.

Burton acknowledged that he sometimes contemplates where he would now be had he decided to turn pro following last season. Gilyard is with the Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) and Golden plays for the Grand Rapids, Mich., Gold (Denver Nuggets). Burton said he doesn’t regret the choice he made because of his comfort level at UR.

No Spider has averaged 20 or more points since guard Curtis Blair did so in 1992. Burton averages 19.8 points.

“I’m always open to setting a record, but I don’t really have any goals in that case,” Burton said.