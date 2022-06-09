Three months ago, Spiders went from losing close games to winning them, A-10 title

Three months ago Friday, the University of Richmond started an unexpected four-game run to the A-10 men’s basketball championship followed by a win over Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

The Spiders went into postseason competition 19-12, and dropped four of their last seven regular-season contests. This team’s tombstone seemed destined to read “Lost lots of close games.”

And then, just in time, the trend flipped.

3/10/22 – (A-10 second round) UR appeared as if it was going home with questions about how it could play so poorly in an elimination situation. Down 14 to Rhode Island at the break, the Spiders were air-balling shots and getting dominated on the glass.

They bounced back to win 64-59. Rhode Island, the No. 11 seed and a team No. 6 UR beat in the regular-season meeting, led by 15 early in the second half. Then Richmond's defensive pressure took a toll.

The Rams committed five turnovers during a six-minute stretch. UR's Jacob Gilyard tied it with a 3-pointer (55-55) with 4:10 remaining. The rest was Richmond.

3/11/22 – (A-10 quarterfinal) UR’s list of most satisfying wins in recent program history added a line with a 75-64 victory over No. 3 VCU, which had dominated the series.

Gilyard scored 22 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 32. As important as the points was his control of the ball against the trapping of VCU, which did not lead through the final 24 minutes.

With Richmond up 37-29 at the break, Gilyard had hit 7 of 8 from the field, 5 of 6 from 3-point distance, and 3 for 3 from the free throw line. UR coach Chris Mooney called Gilyard's 40-minute night “one of the great performances by a Richmond guard."

3/12/22 – (A-10 semifinal) Down 15 in the second half to Dayton, UR pounced with pressure defense. That shook up the game, discombobulating the young Flyers and invigorating the veteran Spiders, playing their third game in three days.

UR won 68-64, sending the Spiders to their first A-10 final since they won the 2011 championship. Dayton starting point guard Malachi Smith didn't play in the second half because of an ankle injury suffered just before the break. The Spiders, trailing 42-27 with 16:43 left, seized the moment with the press in his absence.

3/13/22 – (A-10 final) Forwards Tyler Burton and Matt Grace took over inside late as the Spiders defeated top-seeded Davidson 64-62, winning the A-10 championship, and their fourth game in four days.

Grace’s only bucket of the afternoon and the associated free throw was the third of three old-school 3-point plays by UR in the last 1:22. Burton (16 points) scored 6 points on and-1 moves on consecutive possessions (1:22 left, 1:06 left).

"Tyler Burton turned into a menace there at the end for us," said Spider Grant Golden.

Gilyard (26 points) was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

3/17/22 – (NCAA tournament) The Big Ten may be known for power hoops, but UR taught a lesson in physical play to that league's champ. Richmond, seeded No. 12, knocked out fifth-seeded Iowa 67-63 with a tight defensive job and interior scoring.

"Great defensive effort against one of the best offenses in the country," Mooney said. "Big Ten champs. That's a tremendous win for Richmond, tremendous win for these particular guys."

UR's Nathan Cayo (15 points) and Burton (18) went after Iowa inside and worked over the Hawkeyes. Gilyard scored 24 and hit four free throws in the final 15.2 seconds. Richmond won despite getting only 4 points from Golden, who was averaging 14, and making only five 3-pointers, three fewer than its average.

Richmond’s run ended with a 79-51 loss to Providence in the NCAA tournament’s second round. In that one, the Spiders looked as though they ran out of energy. UR closed 24-13.

Schedule notes: UR at home next season will play Bucknell, Drake, Northern Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson. On the road, Charleston and Toledo. UR will play along with Syracuse, St. John's and Temple (first-round match-ups TBD) in the Empire Classic Nov. 21-22 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where next season's A-10 tournament will be held.