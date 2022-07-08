Three new UR aides hit recruiting trail. In transfer era, how much does that matter?

College basketball has hit its hot recruiting month – July - and the University of Richmond hit the road with three fresh representatives.

Coach Chris Mooney, in his 18th year and coming off an A-10 championship, replaced assistant coaches Rob Jones, who left UR after 17 years for Liberty, Kevin Hovde, who left after one year for Florida, and Maurice Joseph, who left after one year for Butler.

Losing all three assistants during one offseason is new for Mooney, and quite unusual around college hoops.

Stepping into those Richmond jobs were Will Gipe, who had been on staff as director of program development and recruiting (previously video coordinator), former UR captain Peter Thomas, who had worked on Campbell’s staff since 2013, and David Boyden, a Hermitage High grad who came from UNC Greensboro and has a decade of experience as a Division I assistant.

Mooney, who agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season after the Spiders captured the 2022 A-10 title and upset Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament, has expressed his preference for four- and five-year players, rather than transfers, since he arrived at UR in 2005.

He said bringing in those high-school players remains his primary recruiting objective, which makes the summer recruiting period very important for the Spiders and their new coaching staff members.

Through Mooney’s first 17 years at Richmond, UR had only seven transfers: current team member Connor Crabtree (Tulane), Blake Francis (Wagner), Noah Yates (Yale, grad transfer), Jordan Madrid-Andrews (Chicago State, grad transfer), T.J. Cline (Niagara), Marshall Wood (Virginia Tech), and Kwesi Abakah (Northeastern, grad transfer).

That’s relatively few, a testament to Mooney's ability to retain players in recent years and not have to scramble for spring transfers to fill roster holes.

Mooney’s player-procurement model changed during the spring. He brought in three transfers – 7-foot Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel). Only one freshman (6-11 Mike Walz) joined the program, raising questions about just how important recruiting high-school players remains in this transfer era.

"It's common in high school. It's common when guys change AAU teams. Common in college," Mooney said of transferring. "That is what it is, and if there are good players in [the transfer portal], then we're going to evaluate that and try to get the best roster we can.

"With recruiting, it's always you have to see. But with transfers, there's a little less projecting than with high school guys."

In part, UR’s shift in philosophy relates to the pandemic and extra eligibility granted by the NCAA to all players involved in the 2020-21 season, and losing four seniors who started or regularly played through multiple years. Experienced talent was needed.

And in part, Mooney’s shift in approach reflects the way things go now in college hoops, as he suggested. Players commonly, unexpectedly and often without clear reasons change schools without having to sit out a year. Two left UR in the spring (guard Isaiah Wilson to Winthrop and forward Sal Koureissi to Radford).

The number of transfers the Spiders acquire next spring will almost certainly be related to how many players with eligibility remaining leave the UR program.

Mooney’s professed interest in continuing to seek high-school prospects was demonstrated in an April development. The Spiders received an oral commitment from Trevor Smith, a point guard who will graduate in 2023 from Woodside High in Newport News.

Smith can’t sign until November. He drew recruiting interest from VCU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, South Carolina, Radford, Florida, Georgetown and others.