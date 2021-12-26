Three reasons this will be the year for the Spiders, and three reasons it won't

This will be the year. This won’t be the year.

The University of Richmond hasn’t advanced to the NCAA tournament since 2011, though the Spiders were in position to qualify in 2020 with a 24-7 record (14-4 A-10) when the pandemic canceled the remainder of the season. UR has a veteran roster capable of making a run at the NCAAs, but there are factors that could negate that as Richmond continues to evolve.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best yet in a whole game. I don’t think we’ve played poorly in a whole game,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, who’s in his 17th year. “We can get better, and I think our defense has gotten much, much better [and] I think that’s where it’s going to be for us.

“I’m very confident that our offense will ultimately be very good. But defensively, I think we need to keep improving.”

The Spiders (9-4), winners of six straight, begin A-10 competition Thursday against visiting Saint Joseph’s (6-5). Here are three reasons they’re NCAA bound, followed by three reasons they aren’t.

Heading for Bracketville