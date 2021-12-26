Three reasons this will be the year for the Spiders, and three reasons it won't

This will be the year. This won’t be the year.
The University of Richmond hasn’t advanced to the NCAA tournament since 2011, though the Spiders were in position to qualify in 2020 with a 24-7 record (14-4 A-10) when the pandemic canceled the remainder of the season. UR has a veteran roster capable of making a run at the NCAAs, but there are factors that could negate that as Richmond continues to evolve.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best yet in a whole game. I don’t think we’ve played poorly in a whole game,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, who’s in his 17th year. “We can get better, and I think our defense has gotten much, much better [and] I think that’s where it’s going to be for us.
“I’m very confident that our offense will ultimately be very good. But defensively, I think we need to keep improving.”
The Spiders (9-4), winners of six straight, begin A-10 competition Thursday against visiting Saint Joseph’s (6-5). Here are three reasons they’re NCAA bound, followed by three reasons they aren’t.
Heading for Bracketville
1. Tyler Burton. The 6-foot-7 junior (18.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 45% on 3-point attempts) has elevated to star status after two years in a supporting role. More and more often as this season progressed, Burton is taking Richmond’s big shots, and making them.
“It reminds me so much of Justin Harper,” said Mooney, referring to the former UR great. “I would be complaining about Justin for most of the game and then look at the stat sheet and it’s just eye-popping.”
2. Depth. Before the season started, guard Jacob Gilyard was asked why this team with so many returning players would better that last season’s 14-9 crew. His answer: quality coming off the bench.
In 6-9 Matt Grace, 6-4 Nick Sherod, 6-5 Di Bailey, 6-6 Connor Crabtree and 6-5 Andre Gustavson, the Spiders feature reserves with extensive collegiate experience. Grace, in particular, has been a revelation this season in his 13 minutes a game, with an expanded offensive game.
Mooney called Grace, 3-point threat, “a matchup problem, a good defender, a very good shooter and passer.”
3. Ball control. The national spotlight found Gilyard when he set the NCAA Division I career steals record early in December. That facet of his game is of obvious value to UR. More valuable is his sense as a ball-handler and offense-setter after 130 career starts.
This season, Gilyard has 84 assists and 25 turnovers. That tricky balance of when to distribute and when to initiate personal offense as a scoring point guard? Gilyard (10.4 ppg, 6.5 apg) seems to have found it.
Close, again, but no dice:
1. Leaning too hard on Grant Golden. The 6-10 sixth-year senior is “such a focal point of who we are, and what we do at both ends,” said Mooney.
Richmond lacks interior muscle apart from Golden, a point underscored in a Dec. 19 win over Old Dominion. The Spiders led 41-34 and were pulling away when Golden left with his third foul and 14:10 remaining. When he returned five minutes later, UR’s lead had slipped to 46-44.
Richmond won 67-61, thanks to the stabilizing effect Golden brought back onto the floor. The Spiders struggled to get big rebounds, defend inside and fluidly move the ball without Golden, whose position inside leads to foul trouble (or lax resistance to avoid it) the Spiders can’t handle.
2. Too reliant on 3s. About 45% of Richmond shots are taken from 3-point distance. The Spiders can be highly potent when hitting 3s, and quite vulnerable when they aren’t. That gap should be concerning for UR because this group has some defensive limitations versus bigger opponents that can require the Spiders to get into the 80s.
They didn’t in losses to Utah State (85-74), Maryland (86-80), and Mississippi State (82-71).
3. Nathan Cayo ups-and-downs. There are some games in which the 6-7 Cayo is forceful: 8-13 (18 points) at Kentucky last season, and this season 9-11 (18 points) vs. Hofstra, and 7-12 (14 points) vs. N.C. State.
Also this season, Cayo has scored 6 or fewer points five times. He’s an important player because the Spiders don’t have a second interior scorer (Golden being the first) without Cayo on track. So many other offensive openings develop when Cayo draws defensive attention.
