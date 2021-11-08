 Skip to main content
Three Spiders freshmen redshirting, John Marshall grad Jason Nelson among them
Three Spiders freshmen redshirting, John Marshall grad Jason Nelson among them

20211109_SPO_URSIDEp01

Jason Nelson is a 5-10 guard named 2020 Virginia Class 2 player of the year after averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds and leading the Justices to the state championship.

 UR ATHLETICS

Three University of Richmond basketball freshmen will redshirt this season, among them John Marshall High grad Jason Nelson, Spiders coach Chris Mooney said Monday. UR opens its season Tuesday against visiting North Carolina Central.

Nelson is a 5-foot-10 guard who was named 2020 Virginia Class 2 player of the year after averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and leading the Justices to the state championship. John Marshall did not play last season.

Also practicing but not playing in games this season are 6-4 Malcolm Dread and 6-7 Aidan Noyes. UR’s fourth scholarship freshman, 6-5 Marcus Randolph, is not redshirting.

This is a trickle-down effect from the NCAA eligibility adjustment that allowed all winter-sports athletes from last year to gain an extra season of competition because of the pandemic. Richmond brought back two sixth-year players and two fifth-year players who ordinarily would have been unable to return. The Spiders have 15 scholarship players.

“We really like our new guys,” Mooney said. “However, there aren’t quite as many minutes available as there would be on a normal team, with so many great players returning.”

Nelson, Dread and Noyes will each have four seasons of eligibility starting next season.

