Three transfers. Three reasons for upgraded Spiders hoops outlook. Three stories.

Three transfers. Three stories. Three reasons the University of Richmond basketball outlook seems promising in what initially projected as a rebuilding year.

The Spiders looked very similar over the last four seasons with forwards Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo, and guards Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod. UR, the defending A-10 champion, looks significantly different this season with the additions of transfer Neal Quinn (Lafayette), Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and Jason Roche (The Citadel).

The 7-foot Quinn and 6-7 Bigelow have two seasons of eligibility each, and 6-5 Roche has three. How did they end up at Richmond?

Neal Quinn

Quinn, from Allendale, N.J., was named second-team all-Patriot League last season after averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and four assists. He was a high priority transfer target for the Spiders staff. Richmond beat Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Rutgers and Loyola Chicago for Quinn.

Quinn, a three-year starter at Lafayette, shot 54.5%, averaged 1.4 blocks, and had seven double-doubles last season. When Quinn determined he would leave Lafayette following his junior year, he said he explored transfer options with three considerations in mind: player development, style of play and strength and conditioning.

"Richmond has all three. It's a perfect fit system-wise," Quinn said. "Coach [Jay] DeMayo is a great strength coach. I know he'll get my body right. And player development, I know they work hard with their guys. Grant, T.J. Cline, they've had great bigs in the program, and I can't wait to be one of them."

Quinn weighed 280 pounds early in his Lafayette career and played at about 260 last season. He is known for his interior scoring with both hands and as a quality passer from the high post. Richmond's coaches emphasized to Quinn how his game mirrors that of Cline and Golden, according to Quinn.

UR coach Chris Mooney recognized Quinn as "the most important piece" added by the Spiders.

Isaiah Bigelow

Bigelow, from Greensboro, N.C., spent four years at Wofford. Each of the past two seasons, the Terriers and Spiders met, though Bigelow did not play when the programs got together on short notice during December of 2020. He was recovering from an ACL tear.

Those games exposed Bigelow to the Spiders, and he said he came away impressed by UR's offensive system and overall organization. UR won both games, scoring 77 and 73 points.

"We scouted them like crazy, probably more than a lot of other nonconference games. That just shows how effective their offensive schemes are," Bigelow said. "That second game, when I was able to play and feel them out even more, I just developed more respect for the program."

Bigelow, who averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds last season at Wofford, said he enjoyed his time on and off the court at Wofford, but after graduating, “I just felt like it was time for me to move on ... I thought it was good opportunity to grad transfer and chase my master's as well as continue playing basketball for a good program like the Spiders."

Mooney said he strongly feels that Bigelow's best basketball is ahead of him. Versatility distinguishes Bigelow, according to Mooney. Bigelow said he feels comfortable scoring "at all three levels" and defending multiple positions.

Jason Roche

The Citadel agreed with Roche. He had no intention of transferring after being named Southern Conference rookie of the year. Then the program’s coach, Duggar Baucom, was dismissed. That influenced Roche to seek another school.

"I have some of the best friends I've made in my entire life (at The Citadel), and I love Charleston,” said Roche, known for his 3-point shooting. “But with the coaching change and different things, I decided to make the move."

He averaged 23 points as a high school senior but had no scholarship offers coming out of St. Mary's in Berkeley, Calif. Roche's path went from the West Coast to a Connecticut prep school, the Pomfret School. The Citadel learned of Roche from a Bulldogs staff member who is friends with Rob Toste, the coach at the Pomfret School.

In high school, Roche drew some interest from Princeton and other Ivy League schools. He hoped attending a prep school in the Northeast would increase the possibility of access to an Ivy League education and a slot in one of the conference's basketball programs.

"The East Coast prep schools had more of a history with that, and those were the schools I was recommended to go to," said Roche. "I just felt it was the best move for me.”

At The Citadel, Roche averaged 13.2 points and set a program freshman record with 110 3-pointers while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. To him, UR offered, “the right balance of academics and athletics,” and Roche added he was aware of Mooney’s reputation as coach who develops players.