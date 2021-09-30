Time management tops skills of Spiders QB Beau English, first-year law student

At Virginia Tech last Saturday, English completed 15 of 23 for 77 yards and ran 10 times for 22 yards after Mancuso was injured on UR’s second offensive snap in a 21-10 defeat.

“Saturday was definitely a good thing, both for me and the offense as a whole, just going against a quality opponent like that,” said English, who arrived at UR during the summer of 2019. “Playing this week, getting all of the first-team reps this week in practice has also been big for me. As far as the offense, I’ve been here a number of years, so I feel like I have a pretty good grasp on what we’re doing.”

The same comfort applies to law school for English, so far.

“I love to read and write, so it’s just a good fit for me,” he said. “Reading cases and interpreting law, that’s just something I’ve always been interested in, and I like to do it.”

Notes: Elon’s top tackler is Thomas Dale High grad Devonte Chandler, a junior linebacker. He has made 30 stops in four games, with 4.5 tackles for losses ... Saturday’s game at 8,217-seat Robins Stadium is sold out on Family Weekend.

Huesman said Mancuso will miss between two and four weeks, and the Spiders are off next Saturday. James Madison visits Robins Stadium on Oct. 16. Huesman said Wednesday it seems unlikely Mancuso will return for that game.