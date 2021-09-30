Time management tops skills of Spiders QB Beau English, first-year law student

The first year of law school generally involves 30 or more hours of reading/studying each week outside of class attendance, according to various internet sources that quantify the workload.
That's Beau English's position at the University of Richmond School of Law, which raises the question, how does he have time for his other position, Spiders quarterback, with the practices, meetings, travel, and training-room visits?
“I just have to stay regimented in everything I do,” said English, who’s most interested in immigration and employment law.
The expanded answer involves three time-management training grounds he experienced, according to English, who will start Saturday against visiting Elon in place of injured Joe Mancuso (broken right index finger).
1. English’s home in Stevenson, Md., located in Baltimore County, is about 42 miles, or roughly an hour drive, from Hyattsville, Md., the Washington suburb where he attended DeMatha Catholic High School, known for top-tier athletics.
“Making that drive every day and having to play football and do my homework without a huge chunk of time because of the commute, I had to stay regimented with that,” said English.
2. English’s father, Donald English, is an Air Force Academy graduate. Several of English's uncles have military backgrounds, as does his grandfather. So it was not surprising that English as his prolific DeMatha career was closing strongly considered Air Force, Army and Navy. He chose Air Force, where he spent two years before transferring.
“Balancing the military, the academics and the football, that was also good experience for me staying on a schedule,” said English.
3. As a UR undergrad, a strict routine was also mandatory, “because it’s a rigorous academic institution,” said English. “You’ve got to do your homework. You’ve got to go to class.”
English completed his undergraduate degree (political science) during the summer. He started law school this semester. Following this season, English has one more year of football eligibility. He will attend the first year-and-a-half of law school on a football scholarship.
When English switched from Air Force to UR, he viewed law school as a possibility a year or two after he finished playing football. The NCAA determined that 2020 fall sports athletes would gain a bonus season of eligibility because of the pandemic, which influenced English to explore the possibility of attending law school while playing.
He prepared for the Law School Admission Test during the fall of 2020 while he was involved in undergraduate classes and the Spiders' fall-ball practices (games were canceled because of the pandemic).
"That was kind of stressful," English said. "But I am really happy that I got in."
The Spiders currently practice in the mornings. On Wednesdays, English typically misses part of practice to attend a law-school class. This week, UR modified the Wednesday practice schedule to help prepare English for Saturday’s starting assignment, according to coach Russ Huesman.
At Virginia Tech last Saturday, English completed 15 of 23 for 77 yards and ran 10 times for 22 yards after Mancuso was injured on UR’s second offensive snap in a 21-10 defeat.
“Saturday was definitely a good thing, both for me and the offense as a whole, just going against a quality opponent like that,” said English, who arrived at UR during the summer of 2019. “Playing this week, getting all of the first-team reps this week in practice has also been big for me. As far as the offense, I’ve been here a number of years, so I feel like I have a pretty good grasp on what we’re doing.”
The same comfort applies to law school for English, so far.
“I love to read and write, so it’s just a good fit for me,” he said. “Reading cases and interpreting law, that’s just something I’ve always been interested in, and I like to do it.”
Notes: Elon’s top tackler is Thomas Dale High grad Devonte Chandler, a junior linebacker. He has made 30 stops in four games, with 4.5 tackles for losses ... Saturday’s game at 8,217-seat Robins Stadium is sold out on Family Weekend.
Huesman said Mancuso will miss between two and four weeks, and the Spiders are off next Saturday. James Madison visits Robins Stadium on Oct. 16. Huesman said Wednesday it seems unlikely Mancuso will return for that game.
