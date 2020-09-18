× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Timeline: Robins Stadium in the making

• 1929: UR starts playing home football games at City Stadium.

• 1983: City Stadium, owned by the city, is renamed UR Stadium; UR leases facility for $1 a year and maintains it.

• 2001: On-campus, 3,000-seat stadium adjacent to Robins Center is named First Market Stadium.

• 2003: UR Board of Trustees votes to expand First Market Stadium to accommodate football, estimates cost at $11 million.

• 2004: FieldTurf installed at First Market Stadium at cost of $750,000; football begins practicing there.

• 2006: UR modifies stadium cost estimate to $20 million, reaches that fundraising goal.

• 2007: Playing surface at First Market Stadium named Dickinson Field for V. Earl Dickinson (Class of 1948).

• 2008: Construction begins at First Market Stadium site.

• 2009: UR announces the name of the new facility will be Robins Stadium.

• 2010: First game at 8,700-seat Robins Stadium, which cost about $25 million to build.