TJ grad Jalen Jackson leads Villanova to UR, but it's no grudge game for the TB

The grudge game angle fails.

Thomas Jefferson High grad Jalen Jackson is Villanova’s leading rusher heading into Saturday’s CAA Football meeting of top 25 FCS teams at the University of Richmond. Jackson, a fifth-year senior who grew up a short car ride from UR’s Robins Stadium, brings no bitterness for the Spiders.

“The (UR) coaches, they came to my school a couple of times, but they never really extended the offer,” Jackson said. “Me being from Richmond, I didn’t really want to go to a school in Richmond. I wanted to step outside the state of Virginia. I wanted to get different perspectives of life, being up here (in Philadelphia) or just being away from home in general.

“Villanova was definitely one of those places I felt like I could thrive and find myself away from Virginia.”

Jackson was sought by state schools Old Dominion and VMI, and Elon and Delaware were also part of the process.

“Yes, we did look at him in high school. We evaluated him as a scholarship potential guy,” said Russ Huesman, in his sixth year as Spiders coach. “Villanova did a great job recruiting him, but I do remember him very well.”

Jackson, a 5-foot-9 220-pounder with 334 rushing yards and five touchdowns in four games this season for the No. 17 Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 CAA), became part of the running-backs rotation early in his career. Villanova has long employed a share-the-load approach in terms of carries. Jackson did not emerge as the primary back before this year.

“People can get discouraged, especially now with the way things are in immediate eligibility (for transfers), some guys who maybe don’t get as many touches as they want and so on,” said Villanova coach Mark Ferrante. “Jalen’s been a great team player. He’s been a great teammate.”

Jackson said his parents advised him to “grind it out (at Villanova), trust the process, and work your way up ... Everything in life, you've got to work for it, and that's what I've been doing.”

In the Wildcats’ 49-42 loss to Monmouth on Sept. 24, Jackson rushed 28 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns, surpassing 1,500 career rushing yards. Ferrante, Villanova’s coach since 2017 and previously a longtime Wildcats assistant, called Jackson “an explosive runner, probably the strongest runner we have as far as breaking tackles and running into and through people as opposed to around people.”

Huesman, whose Spiders (3-2, 1-1 CAA) are ranked No. 21, recognized Jackson as “excellent. Playing really well for them. Strong kid. Can make you miss.”

As a senior at Thomas Jefferson in 2017, Jackson totaled 1,446 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Some of the same people who watched him play as a Viking were at Robins Stadium in 2018, the last time Jackson and Villanova visited UR.

That year, Jackson as a freshman scored his first collegiate touchdown in a 45-21 Wildcats win.

“Definitely a feeling to remember,” Jackson said. “I had all these people coming to support me. It was a surreal moment. I can’t wait to be back in that atmosphere and feel the love of my Richmond fans and family.”

Three of Villanova’s next five games are against CAA Football opponents from Virginia. After visiting Richmond, the Wildcats host Hampton on Oct. 29, and visit William & Mary on Nov. 12.

“We’re definitely a scrappy team,” said Jackson. “We’re very physical in each phase. We look forward to playing 60 minutes every game. You need all four quarters, and that’s something that we stand on here, playing the whole game and being as physical as we can be.”