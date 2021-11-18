To Iowa they go, twice. Spiders visit Drake Saturday, Northern Iowa 16 days later.

“It’s a tall order … when you’re in our conference, during the course of the season you have to prepare this way if you have aspirations of the NCAA tournament,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “It’s just different than you would have to do it in a [top-tier] conference. Those schools have to play a really tough game, maybe on a neutral [court], come home with two games that they’ll be clear favorites.

“Just different for us, and we have to embrace that, and we look forward to the challenge.”

The Spiders dismissed Sun Belt Conference favorite Georgia State 94-78 Tuesday night at the Robins Center. In Drake, Richmond will take on the Missouri Valley Conference favorite. The Bulldogs return each starter and 13 players overall from last year’s team that went 26-5 (15-3 MVC) and earned an NCAA at-large bid.

“It’s a hard schedule, designed that way for a reason,” said Mooney. “Our guys have not shied away from it at all. But this is a real test.”

The Spiders last season played most of their road games in front of a bunch of cardboard cutouts. Fans generally were not permitted to attend because of the pandemic. Drake’s homecourt is the 7,152-seat Knapp Center, where the Bulldogs are 2-0 this year and went 14-1 last season.