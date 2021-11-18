To Iowa they go, twice. Spiders visit Drake Saturday, Northern Iowa 16 days later.

John Hardt, the University of Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, is a 1984 graduate of Iowa. Aaron Roussell, the Spiders women’s basketball coach, is a 2001 graduate of Iowa. By Dec. 6, the entire UR men’s basketball team may be recognized around the Hawkeye State.
The Spiders (2-1) on Saturday afternoon play at Drake (2-0), located in Des Moines. Sixteen days later, Richmond visits Northern Iowa, located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, about 125 miles from Des Moines.
The Northern Iowa game was arranged a couple of years ago. UNI played at UR last season, losing to the Spiders 78-68 on Dec. 9, with the upcoming meeting on Dec. 5 being the back half of a home-and-home series.
As for this weekend’s trip to Drake, it’s a long leg in Richmond’s quest to build a nonconference power ranking that will help the Spiders position themselves for an NCAA at-large bid.
“The travel is a little wicked, more so than most years,” UR forward Grant Golden said of the Spiders’ schedule before entering A-10 competition.
But Golden added that UR’s players welcome opportunities to capture notable victories away from the Robins Center as they focus on NCAA tournament inclusion. The Spiders last made it in 2011.
Richmond will also play Maryland and then Louisville or Mississippi State in late November’s Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, at Wofford, and against N.C. State in Charlotte in nonconference games away from home.
“It’s a tall order … when you’re in our conference, during the course of the season you have to prepare this way if you have aspirations of the NCAA tournament,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “It’s just different than you would have to do it in a [top-tier] conference. Those schools have to play a really tough game, maybe on a neutral [court], come home with two games that they’ll be clear favorites.
“Just different for us, and we have to embrace that, and we look forward to the challenge.”
The Spiders dismissed Sun Belt Conference favorite Georgia State 94-78 Tuesday night at the Robins Center. In Drake, Richmond will take on the Missouri Valley Conference favorite. The Bulldogs return each starter and 13 players overall from last year’s team that went 26-5 (15-3 MVC) and earned an NCAA at-large bid.
“It’s a hard schedule, designed that way for a reason,” said Mooney. “Our guys have not shied away from it at all. But this is a real test.”
The Spiders last season played most of their road games in front of a bunch of cardboard cutouts. Fans generally were not permitted to attend because of the pandemic. Drake’s homecourt is the 7,152-seat Knapp Center, where the Bulldogs are 2-0 this year and went 14-1 last season.
Richmond hasn’t played in a true road environment, with all seats available to fans, since winning 73-62 at Duquesne on March 6, 2020.
“Older teams should definitely have the advantage [playing in hostile atmosphere] because we’ve been in the situation before,” UR guard Jacob Gilyard said.
The Spiders have two sixth-year seniors, two fifth-year seniors, and a cast of reserves with extensive experience.
