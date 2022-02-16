To stay active in late-game situations, Spider Nathan Cayo needs to hit some FTs

While standing still, Nathan Cayo recently increased the probability of remaining active in close games. The University of Richmond’s fifth-year forward made eight of 14 free throws in the Spiders’ last two contests.

That increased his free-throw percentage for the season to 46 (29-63). Before UR’s last two games, Cayo was making 42.9% (21-49) through 24 games.

Richmond coach Chris Mooney acknowledged that he has to strongly consider removing Cayo, a starter who averages 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 25 minutes, late in close games when the Spiders are on offense or trying to inbound the ball against pressure.

There’s significant risk for UR associated with Cayo at the free-throw line. Opponents know it. Cayo’s absence otherwise hurts the Spiders.

“His aggressiveness and being able to get to the free-throw line are really valuable to us,” said Mooney.

Cayo said that the foundations of competent free-throw shooting are “just confidence, repetition. I mean, everybody has been shooting free throws all their lives, obviously.”

He has been a good free-throw shooter - 79.8% on 84 attempts two seasons ago, 72.2% on 97 attempts last season - after struggling through his first two years at Richmond. This season, he adopted a new shooting form from the line, an unorthodox motion that players on La Salle’s bench mimicked when Cayo attempted free throws versus the Explorers Saturday evening.

“He has worked incredibly hard on his shooting, specifically his free-throw shooting, since going into his sophomore year, and it really dramatically improved during those two years, his junior and senior years,” Mooney said.

The coach believes Cayo’s steep decline on foul shots this season may be related to Cayo not shooting as many as he has in past years, particularly during first halves.

“It’s just easier to shoot free throws when you’ve had three or four attempts in the first half,” Mooney said. “Just like everything, you’re just a little bit more comfortable and into that groove.”

Mooney added that Cayo “has put a lot of thought and energy and practice into it. And again, that’s not always a good thing. And so I think that has weighed on him. I think he knows he’s not shooting well and I think that has weighed on him.”

The Spiders (17-9, 8-5 A-10) visit VCU (17-7, 10-3) Friday night at 7 in a game that will be televised by ESPN2, and a trip to the Siegel Center may bring back an uncomfortable recollection for Cayo. There, on Feb. 13, 2019, the Spiders lost 81-60, and the Rams’ defensive intentions were unmistakable.

They sent Cayo to the free-throw line 19 times. He made 10.

Based on Richmond’s first 13 A-10 dates this year, there will be several close games down the stretch with VCU, George Washington, Saint Louis, Dayton and St. Bonaventure remaining in the regular season. The Spiders have won eight of their last 11, and the differences in the defeats were 3 points (Davidson), 2 (VCU), and 3 (OT at George Mason).

“Obviously, we’re not where we wanted to be. We’re not where people projected us to be when the season started,” said UR’s Grant Golden. “But it would be really easy to just roll over and sort of quit and have a bad attitude about it.

“These guys have continued to grind. Everybody in the locker room has been doing their part, putting in the work, putting in the hours. So I’m just really proud of the way they’ve grinded and continued to get better.”