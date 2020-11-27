Tonight, Spiders finally get back into the action, against Morehead State at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The back end of the last Richmond basketball season was chopped off by the pandemic, which also sliced off the front piece of this season’s schedule.

The Spiders finally get back into the action tonight at 6, when they meet Morehead State (0-1) in the Bluegrass Showcase at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. UR, the A-10 favorite, was scheduled to open Wednesday vs. Detroit Mercy, but that game was called off because of a COVID case in the Titans’ program.

The NCAA delayed the beginning of this season about two weeks in response to the national health crisis. When Richmond opens with Morehead tonight, it will be the latest the Spiders have started a season since 1993. In Bill Dooley’s first year as coach, Richmond opened on Nov. 29.

The Spiders face Morehead State in Kentucky’s famed 20,500-seat facility, but it will hold no more than 3,075, or 15% of capacity, due to the pandemic.

“The bench is going to be huge. We’re going to have to talk a lot. They’re going to have to help us out as much as they can,” UR senior guard Jacob Gilyard said.

On Wednesday, No. 10 Kentucky shot 56% and handled Morehead State 81-45. Eagles coach Preston Spradlin has no complaints about having to play a second game in three days.