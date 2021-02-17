Too many empty Spiders' possessions added up to a frustrating night at VCU

“That was my biggest concern, having a really bad shooting night … That was the story of the game,” said Mooney. “We just weren’t quite able to overcome it. Our scrap and our hustle and toughness gave us a chance.

“It just has a way to make you less fatigued if you’re putting some points on the board and not having droughts.”

VCU committed 16 turnovers without Richmond exerting much defensive heat.

“We weren’t able to capitalize on their turnovers … put more pressure on them, make those turnovers more regrettable for them,” said Mooney.

The Rams had seven blocks, and were far bouncier inside. VCU coach Mike Rhoades liked how his players gummed up the cut-and-screen patterns that typically result in Spiders buckets. Before Wednesday, UR was making 48.9%, and scoring 77 points per game.

But 6-foot-10 Grant Golden (2-11 in 29 minutes) looked as though he reported for work with deadish legs, perhaps a result of the long COVID-related break Richmond needed to take prior to Sunday night’s 90-59 win over Division III St. Mary’s (Md.). In that game, UR tied the Robins Center record with 16 3s, and shot 56%.