Top reserve Andre Gustavson will miss season's start for Spiders after groin surgery

The University of Richmond will not have one of its top backcourt reserves when the basketball season opens.

Andre Gustavson, a 6-foot-5 senior from Finland, underwent surgery over the summer to address a groin issue and is out indefinitely while recovering. He is expected to return this season.

Gustavson, a three-year member of Richmond’s rotation, started one game and played in 18 for the Spiders (14-9) last season, averaging 17 minutes, 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds. Coach Chris Mooney has recognized Gustavson as the team’s premier backcourt defender.

Gustavson injured his groin in late December last season and missed UR’s first four A-10 games. The injury lingered. Gustavson and UR’s medical staff ultimately determined surgery was the best way to correct the problem.

Presuming 6-4 guard Nick Sherod returns from a knee injury to start with guard Jacob Gilyard and forwards Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Tyler Burton, minutes that Gustavson would have played off the bench will likely be filled by 6-6 Connor Crabtree, 6-5 Dji Bailey and 6-0 Isaiah Wilson. Each played for Richmond last season.

The Spiders start the season Nov. 9 at home against North Carolina Central, and also have nonconference games against Utah State (in Annapolis, Md.), vs. Georgia State, at Drake, vs. Hofstra, vs. Maryland and Louisville/Mississippi State (Nassau, Bahamas), at Wofford, at Northern Iowa, vs. Toledo, vs. N.C. State (Charlotte), vs. Old Dominion, and vs. Bucknell.