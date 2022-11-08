Transfer forward Isaiah Bigelow's scrap generated Spiders' momentum

Season-openers aren’t often smooth, especially those involving teams laden with newcomers.

That’s where the scrap factor comes in. Wofford transfer Isaiah Bigelow played the part for the Spiders Monday in a 69-48 win over visiting VMI.

The 6-foot-7 200-pounder from Greensboro, N.C., off the bench got Richmond moving forward when the Spiders weren’t doing a great deal effectively through before intermission.

“We were kind of just going through the motions in the first half,” said Bigelow, a Wofford graduate with two seasons of eligibility, counting this one.

As the rest of Richmond’s players searched for roles – and Coach Chris Mooney experimented with several combinations, some of that because of foul trouble – Bigelow seemed to instantly find how he fits.

He ran the floor, physically guarded, got to the free-throw line, and scored inside the 3-point arc (11 points, 4 rebounds in 19 minutes). This contribution roughly matches what Bigelow did last season at Wofford (8.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and demonstrated why the Spiders staff recognized his versatility and went after Bigelow soon after he entered the transfer portal. He signed with UR in April.

On Monday night, “I was nervous. I’m not going to lie. I was super-nervous. But once I settled in, man, I was good to go, for sure,” said Bigelow.

Richmond outscored young VMI, picked for last in the Southern Conference and competing with eight healthy players, 41-27 in the second half. UR’s unimpressive start – led 28-21 at halftime – was “understandable (with) new guys playing in the first game,” said Mooney.

“We had a big size advantage. Sometimes that’s an advantage, but the other team can really be a little bit more disruptive because of the quickness. I thought they both coached and played a great game.

“If both teams are playing equally as hard and equally as aggressively, it seems like the smaller team is just scrapping and hustling. I think that we needed to be aggressive but just be a little bit calmer. You don’t have to force the issue.”

Bigelow was joined by fellow transfers Neal Quinn, 7-footer who came from Lafayette (7 points, 7 rebounds) and 6-5 Jason Roche, the Southern Conference rookie of the year last season at The Citadel (6 points). Point guard Jason Nelson, a redshirt freshman from John Marshall High, made his UR debut and scored 13 with 3 assists, no turnovers and 2 steals (2-8 from FT line).

“When he’s aggressive, that’s going to be very important for us, his ability to get in the lane, be disruptive defensively, and just make plays happen,” said Mooney. “I thought he did a much better job of that in the second half.”

Richmond hosts Northern Iowa (1-0) Friday night, when the Spiders will unveil their 2022 A-10 championship and NCAA tournament banners, and honor members of last season’s team with the distribution of championship rings. Among those expected back are Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard.

The 6-10 Golden is playing for the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets (Grand Rapids Gold) and the 5-9 Gilyard is playing for the G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies (Memphis Hustle).

Northern Iowa began its season Monday by dismissing Wartburg 105-49.