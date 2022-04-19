Transfer Isaiah Bigelow got good UR vibes on two occasions Wofford faced Spiders

Incoming University of Richmond basketball transfer Isaiah Bigelow already has a couple of interactions with the Spiders, and said they helped make selection of UR as a graduate destination a “no-brainer.”

Bigelow, a 6-foot-7 wing from Greensboro, N.C., spent four years at Wofford. Each of the last two seasons, the Terriers and Spiders met.

Bigelow did not play when the programs got together on short notice during December of 2020, when the Spiders and Terriers were looking for games. Others had been postponed because of COVID-19 reasons.

Bigelow was recovering from an ACL tear and did not make the trip to the Robins Center, where the Spiders, ranked No. 19 after winning at Kentucky the week before, beat the Terriers 77-72, needing a 6-0 run in the last 1:10.

Though he was not present for the game, Bigelow watched and said he came away impressed by UR’s offensive system and overall organization.

"That was a great game," he said.

Bigelow was involved when the Spiders won 73-64 at Wofford this season on Dec. 1.

“We scouted them like crazy, probably more than a lot of other nonconference games. That just shows how effective their offensive schemes are,” Bigelow said Monday. “That second game, when I was able to play and feel them out even more, I just developed more respect for the program.”

He scored 10 with 3 rebounds and 2 assists against the Spiders, and finished the season averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for a Terriers team that went 19-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference. He started 16 games. Bigelow, a 200-pounder, shot 29.6% from 3-point distance this season (40-135).

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining after four years at Wofford, from which he will graduate in May. Bigelow was granted a medical redshirt year because of the knee injury and was allowed a "bonus season" because of the NCAA’s adjusted eligibility policy associated with the pandemic.

“I’ve had a great career here. I’ve had good times,” Bigelow said of Wofford. “I just felt like it was time for me to move on ... I thought it was good opportunity to grad transfer and chase my master’s as well as continue playing basketball for a good program like the Spiders.”

Richmond was one of the first schools to make contact after he entered the transfer portal, according to Bigelow. UR coach Chris Mooney said he strongly feels that Bigelow’s best basketball is ahead of him.

“He’s been in a very good program where he’s shown his versatility. He’s made a lot of 3-point shots. He’s a good athlete, a very good defensive rebounder, a great kid,” Mooney said.

"I feel he’s a very talented guy, and we’re lucky to have him.”

That versatility distinguishes Bigelow, according to Mooney. Bigelow said he feels comfortable scoring “at all three levels” and defending multiple positions.

Richmond did not recruit Bigelow out of high school. As a grad transfer, Bigelow said various schools contacted him but he strongly considered only Richmond and Radford. His connections with the Radford coaching staff led Bigelow to explore the Highlanders’ invitation, he said.

Bigelow was a redshirting freshman on Wofford's 2018-19 Southern Conference championship team that went 30-5 (18-0 SoCon) and defeated Seton Hall in the NCAA tournament. Those Terriers were directed by Mike Young, now the Virginia Tech coach.