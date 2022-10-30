Transfer Isaiah Bigelow shines as scorer in Spiders' scrimmage vs. JMU

The University of Richmond was one of the first schools to reach out to Isaiah Bigelow when he chose to leave Wofford’s basketball program and enter the transfer portal following last season.

Bigelow was the Spiders’ leading scorer (19 points) Saturday in a scrimmage vs. James Madison. UR won by 11.

Bigelow, a 6-foot-7 wing from Greensboro, N.C., spent four years at Wofford, from which he graduated in May. Bigelow averaged 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists at Wofford last season, making 31 appearances with 16 starts.

He sat out the 2020-21 season because of an ACL tear. Bigelow has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"He's been in a very good program where he's shown his versatility. He's made a lot of 3-point shots. He's a good athlete, a very good defensive rebounder, a great kid," UR coach Chris Mooney said. "I feel he's a very talented guy, and we're lucky to have him."

Tyler Burton, UR’s standout 6-7 senior forward, scored 16 against JMU and redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson added 14. Neal Quinn, a 7-0 transfer from Lafayette, had eight assists.

Bigelow was granted a medical redshirt year because of the knee injury and was allowed a "bonus season" because of the NCAA's adjusted eligibility policy associated with the pandemic.

"I had a great career (at Wofford). I've had good times," Bigelow said. "I just felt like it was time for me to move on. ... I thought it was good opportunity to grad transfer and chase my master's as well as continue playing basketball for a good program like the Spiders."

Richmond opens its season against visiting VMI on Nov. 7.

Note: Former UR guard Jacob Gilyard is on the training camp roster of the Memphis Hustle, the G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, and former UR forward Grant Golden is on the training camp roster of the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.