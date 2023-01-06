Transfer transition phase: Spiders, Dukes continue to solidify with newcomers

University of Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow was a reasonably dependable point producer early this season. In five of the Spiders’ first seven games, he scored 11 or more.

In UR’s last five games, Bigelow averaged 4.6 points and did not reach double-figures. He missed 19 of 25 shots.

Bigelow, a 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Wofford, regularly grabbed five or six rebounds a game, until the last two UR dates. In a combined 42 minutes, he had 20.

“I’m going to find value in something. If I’m not making shots, then I’m going to rebound the mess out of the ball if I can,” said Bigelow. “As long as we get the win, I’m good.”

It’s difficult to project what Bigelow will deliver on a game-to-game basis at this stage, which makes him representative of Richmond and so many other teams still trying to find themselves with transfers in prominent roles. The Spiders (8-7, 1-1 A-10) have three transfers in their rotation, along with a redshirt freshman point guard, Jason Nelson.

Saturday evening’s opponent at the Robins Center, Duquesne (12-4, 2-1 A-10) starts five transfers.

“We’re so new that, like sometimes it looks like a three-ring circus out there, both ends. And then other times we look like we’re the Harlem Globetrotters,” DU coach Keith Dambrot said after Wednesday’s 79-70 win over visiting VCU. “So we’re going to have our inconsistencies until we really totally figure it out.”

The Spiders’ last opponent, George Washington, also started five transfers. And the Colonials (7-8, 1-1 A-10) similarly have been up and down, mixing double-digit wins over South Carolina and A-10 member Loyola Chicago (on the road) with a handful of defeats to teams from leagues rated below the A-10.

Duquesne came off a season in which it finished 6-24 (1-16 A-10). The Dukes were picked last in the A-10 preseason poll. But with a cast of newcomers, they put together a very successful nonconference performance against tame competition, and began league play with two victories and a loss at preseason favorite Dayton.

Duquesne’s influx of five transfers and five freshmen allowed for a quick resurrection, but also invited some unpredictable play.

“It’s a strange team because sometimes we look so bad and sometimes we look so great,” Dambrot said. “But somehow they know how to win.”

Forward Tyler Burton, a fourth-year player at UR, will go for his sixth straight game of 20 or more points Saturday night. He is the first Spider to score 20 or more in five consecutive games since Justin Harper did it during the 2010-11 season.

“Really tough guy to guard because he can do everything,” said Richmond fifth-year forward Matt Grace.

After the Spiders defeated visiting GW 73-63 Wednesday night, UR coach Chris Mooney said Burton’s “aggressiveness was tremendous. He drove the ball so well off of the pass. He’s obviously so quick and can get to the basket so quickly.”

Burton scored 26 against the Colonials while playing 40 minutes. “He doesn’t really get tired, I have to tell you. And I don’t know why we would take him out if he’s not tired,” said Mooney.

The top two teams in the A-10 in terms of made 3s are UR (9.1) and Duquesne (8.8). Richmond is 7-1 at home and 1-6 away from the Robins Center. Saturday’s game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.