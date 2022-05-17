Transfers touch down at UR: 'I’d like to think we did well,' said coach Chris Mooney

The post man got the ball at the free-throw line, made a half-turn and zipped a pass to a cutting teammate for a layup. Grant Golden executed that assist dozens of times during his career at the University of Richmond.

On Tuesday, 7-foot Neal Quinn did it in the Queally Athletics Center, UR’s practice facility, during the Spiders’ first team workout of the offseason. They played a series of four-on-four games with three groups rotating, and some things stood out about Quinn, the transfer from Lafayette.

He is every bit of 7-feet. He is nimble for a big man. He can use either hand inside, passes well, and can hit a 15-footer. After the Tuesday afternoon session, Richmond coach Chris Mooney recognized Quinn as “the most important piece” added by the Spiders.

The arrival of three transfers cushioned what would have been an unsettling shift from experienced players to inexperienced ones. Gone from UR’s 2022 A-10 championship team are six-year players Golden and Nick Sherod, and five-year players Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo.

In from other schools came Quinn (two years left), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford, two years left), and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel, three years left).

“With recruiting, it’s always you have to see. But with transfers, there’s a little less projecting than with high-school guys,” Mooney said. “I’d like to think we did well. I think we tried to address some of the things that we really needed and lost.”

Quinn averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4 assists last season at Lafaytette. Bigelow, who averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds at Wofford last season, is known for his offensive and defensive versatility and athleticism. Roche was named Southern Conference rookie of the year at The Citadel after shooting 39.7% on 3-point attempts and averaging 13.2 points. His release is quick.

“I think that the transfer portal is a good place for us,” said Mooney.

Name-image-likeness packages were not associated with the transfers, according to Mooney.

The arrival of three significant players from the transfer portal “makes the summer that much more valuable," said Mooney. "The last two summers, having so many experienced players back, there was a little bit of fine-tuning and some skill work.

“Whereas this year, there’s a lot more team work and (group) preparation that we’ll do. I kind of think the goal is, or the way I’d look at it is, that whatever the first day of practice is – say that’s Oct. 1 – that we’re ready to have a full practice without anything to introduce that’s new.

“And so hopefully we can get ourselves to that point over these (offseason sessions).”

It remains unclear at this stage if 6-7 Tyler Burton, a senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, will return. Burton, UR’s top scorer (16.1 ppg) and rebounder (7.7 rpg) last season, entered the NBA draft pool while reserving the right to return to college competition. Per NCAA and NBA guidelines, he needs to announce his intention by June 1.

Guard Isaiah Wilson (Winthrop) and forward Sal Koureissi (Radford) left the Spiders program following the season. With assistant coaches Rob Jones (Liberty) and Kevin Hovde (Florida) also having moved on, holdover Maurice Joseph is joined on Mooney’s coaching staff by Will Gipe, formerly director of program development, and Peter Thomas, who was associate head coach at Campbell.